Bills Receive Critical Update That Could Reshape Joe Brady’s First Season

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to help rank the top players at certain positions, and on Monday rolled out the quarterbacks.

The Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, ranked No. 1, which was somewhat surprising because Patrick Mahomes, who has three Super Bowl rings, came in at No. 2. However, that might not be the biggest storyline from the rankings for Buffalo.

Buffalo will have to face seven of the top 10 quarterbacks in the rankings this season. Their opponents include Mahomes, ranked No. 2; Matthew Stafford, ranked No. 3; Lamar Jackson, ranked No. 5; Justin Herbert, ranked No. 7; Jared Goff, ranked No. 9 and Caleb Williams, ranked No. 10.

Facing all those quarterbacks won’t be an easy test for the Bills, and that’s a good thing, since they have the No. 1-ranked quarterback on the list.

The AFC QBs

The quarterbacks from the AFC on this list the Bills will face are Mahomes, Jackson, Herbert and Maye.

Many people view Allen and Mahomes as the two best quarterbacks in the NFL over the last seven years. Although Mahomes has beaten Allen in their four playoff matchups, Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL. He should be able to return in time for the Bills’ Thanksgiving night game against the Chiefs.

Even though Mahomes came in at No. 2 on the list, one NFL quarterbacks coach still has high praise for him.

“He still puts fear in people like no other quarterback — gives you a shot in every game,” an NFL quarterbacks coach said. “His skill set combined with his will to win puts him at the top,” Fowler wrote.

Allen and Jackson have been competing against each other since 2018 when they were both drafted in the first round of the same class. However, a new star is emerging in the AFC, and he also comes from the Bills’ division: Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Maye helped lead New England to the Super Bowl in his second season this past year, and an NFL coordinator loves what he sees from Maye.

“Size, athleticism, accuracy, playmaking upside through the roof, poise and toughness,” an NFL coordinator said. “He had zero weapons and a shaky OL, and made it all work.”

The Bills better get used to Maye since they are going to see him twice a season and for many more years to come.

The NFC QBs

Since the Bills will face the NFC North this season, they will compete against Goff with the Lions, Williams with the Bears and Jordan Love with the Packers. Although Love didn’t make the top 10 list, he did receive honorable mention votes.

Williams is similar to Maye, coming off a strong second NFL season, and an NFL general manager appreciates his arm talent.

“He’s the most dynamic of the group,” one GM said. “He’s got the arm talent and overall athleticism suited for today’s game.”

Goff has been in the NFL for 10 seasons, and he has improved significantly since the Rams traded him to the Lions. Speaking of the Rams, the Bills will face Los Angeles this season. Stafford is coming off winning his first NFL MVP award, and the Bills will have a tough challenge ahead in trying to stop him.