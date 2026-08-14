Bills Cut Ties With Veteran LB Just Hours Before First Preseason Game

The Buffalo Bills made some last-minute roster changes, cutting ties with a veteran linebacker less than a day before they are set to kick off the preseason opener.

The Bills announced on Friday that they released veteran linebacker Otis Reese IV, who was a late addition to the 90-man roster after he was cut by the New England Patriots this summer. Reese already had another stint with the Bills and was expected to compete as a reserve linebacker and special teams regular, but will instead need to look for a new team.

Veteran Linebacker Gone Before First Preseason Game

The Bills had signed Reese last week, landing him after he was cut loose by the Patriots. Reese came into the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, appearing in 20 games over two seasons, making five starts.

As SI.com’s Jeremy Brener noted, Reese gained a reputation for his versatility and spent considerable time on special teams before losing his spot on the Titans roster.

Reese spent part of the 2025 season with the Bills on their practice squad, but never got a call-up to the active roster and was released in October.

Bills Could Need More Linebacker Help

Despite their decision to release Reese, the Bills may need to make more moves to bolster their linebacking corps. The position is seen as one of the thinnest on defense, with the Bills losing a steady starter when Matt Milano hit free agency.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested the Bills could bring back another former linebacker, Tyrel Dodson, through a trade with the Miami Dolphins.