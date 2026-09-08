Bills Could Give Josh Allen Help After Rumored WR Target Hits Open Market

The Buffalo Bills could get a late chance to boost their wide receiving corps.

The Bills made some offseason changes to the group, parting ways with veterans Curtis Samuel, Mecole Hardman and Brandin Cooks while bringing on deep threat DJ Moore and drafting Skyler Bell. But the Bills could have room for one more addition after the New York Giants unexpectedly parted ways with a receiver who has been connected to the Bills in the past.

Bills Could Boost Wide Receiving Corps After Darius Slayton Release

The Giants announced on Monday that they released veteran Darius Slayton, their longest-tenured player. As CBS Sports noted, Slayton was slated to make $13 million this season and has a long track record of production, making 296 receptions for 4,435 yards with 22 touchdowns since coming into the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2019.

Slayton has been pegged as a target for the Bills in the past. Before the 2025 NFL season, Pro Football Focus writer Bradley Locker suggested that the Bills might “want more firepower on the outside” after losing veteran Amari Cooper and could target Slayton in free agency.

“In a top-heavy free-agent receiver class, the 28-year-old Slayton might fetch more than the Bills can afford, as they currently sit around $10 million over the cap,” Locker wrote. “But if the team can pull off some financial maneuvering (by cutting Von Miller, perhaps), adding Slayton would mesh with Josh Allen and the rest of the offense.”

The Bills could still use another veteran wide receiver. Many insiders expected the team to bring back Cooks, who joined the team in December after he was claimed on waivers and quickly became a top target for Allen.

Bills Would Face Competition for Darius Slayton

Slayton is expected to be a popular target. Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports predicted that several teams would likely be interested, headlined by the Indianapolis Colts.

“The Colts were the first team that came to mind following the news of Slayton’s release,” DeWardo wrote. “The Colts still have Alec Pierce, but they lost Michael Pittman when they traded him to the Steelers during the offseason. The Colts recently signed veteran Keenan Allen, who was arrested late last month for suspected DUI. At the least, signing Slayton would give the Colts some added depth at receiver, which is something they desperately need.”

DeArdo did not put the Bills on his list of potential landing spots, but did suggest that two AFC East rivals — the New England Patriots and New York Jets — could add him to their offense.