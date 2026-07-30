‘Explosive’ Ex-Bills WR Lands With AFC West Team Weeks After Being Cut

A former Buffalo Bills wide receiver has found a new home just weeks after being cut loose.

The Bills have brought in a large group of wide receivers to compete for spots on the depth chart and practice squad this season, but made some mid-summer changes to the group. The team released Deven Thompkins, a receiver who earned praise in the past for his “explosive” play, but the veteran has already found a new home.

Deven Thompkins Joins Last-Place NFL Team

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they Thompkins, part of a series of roster moves that came after the first few days of training camp. The team noted that Thompkins has gained some NFL experience across the last few seasons.