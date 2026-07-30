‘Explosive’ Ex-Bills WR Lands With AFC West Team Weeks After Being Cut

A former Buffalo Bills wide receiver has found a new home just weeks after being cut loose.
The Bills have brought in a large group of wide receivers to compete for spots on the depth chart and practice squad this season, but made some mid-summer changes to the group. The team released Deven Thompkins, a receiver who earned praise in the past for his “explosive” play, but the veteran has already found a new home.
Deven Thompkins Joins Last-Place NFL Team
The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they Thompkins, part of a series of roster moves that came after the first few days of training camp. The team noted that Thompkins has gained some NFL experience across the last few seasons.
“Deven Thompkins joins the Silver and Black for his fifth NFL season after entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022,” the team shared in its announcement of Thompkins’ signing. The 5-8, 155-pound wide receiver has played in 36 career games with the Buccaneers (2022-23), Carolina Panthers (2024) and Atlanta Falcons (2025), totaling 29 receptions for 162 yards (5.6 avg.) and one touchdown as well as 13 carries for 94 yards (7.2 avg.). Thompkins has also seen some action as a returner in his career, posting 368 yards on 42 punt returns (8.8 avg.) and 1,005 yards on 45 kickoff returns (22.3 avg.). our ye 100-yard receiving games (6) and 100-yard receiving games in a season (9).”
Thompkins impressed at his first NFL stop with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning praise from head coach Todd Bowles.
“He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s explosive off of the ball, and he’s made some good catches,” Bowles said. “I’ll be looking at him.”
The Raiders are aiming for a turnaround after finishing the 2025 season with the league’s worst record. The team brought in quarterback Fernando Mendoza and infused the offense with more talent, giving Thompkins the chance to compete for a spot as a receiver and return specialist.
Bills Have Plenty of Wide Receiver Competition
The Bills have made some big changes to their wide receiver room this offseason, parting ways with oft-injured veteran Curtis Samuel and letting other key players — Gabe Davis and Brandin Cooks — hit free agency while bringing in potential No. 1 receiver DJ Moore in a trade. The team also used a fourth-round draft pick on the versatile Skyler Bell.
The team is expected to have a tight battle for the final roster spot, with many insiders predicting it will come down to two returning veterans — Mecole Hardman and Trent Sherfield. Both have spent considerable time on special teams, Hardman as a return specialist and Sherfield on coverage units.
Reporter Ryan Miller of the Democrat & Chronicle predicted that Hardman would miss the final cut, noting that he failed to find a steady place on offense last season.
“Had a strange 2025 season,” Miller wrote. “He signed to Buffalo’s practice squad in November, returned a kickoff 61 yards in his Bills debut, later fumbled a punt, injured his calf and landed on injured reserve. Hardman didn’t catch a regular-season pass but did haul in a touchdown in the playoffs against Denver.”
‘Explosive’ Ex-Bills WR Lands With AFC West Team Weeks After Being Cut