Bills Face Difficult Roster Decision Amid New Running Back Injury

The Bills could be forced to use their final call-up on a depth running back. Frank Gore Jr., who is in his third season on Buffalo’s practice squad, was already elevated for the first two games of the season to replace the injured Ty Johnson. The team can only call him up one more time before needing to sign him to the active roster.

Ray Davis Has Shrinking Role This Season

The Bills turned more heavily to lead running back James Cook last season, after giving him a big contract extension, and Davis saw his role on the offense shrink. But Davis found a new niche as a kick returner, earning All-Pro honors last season.

But Davis has returned to a smaller role both on offense and special teams this year, leading to rumors that the team could consider trading him before the deadline.

SI.com writer Owen Klein noted that Davis saw no action in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“In the Bills’ home opener against the Detroit Lions on September 17, Davis was on the field for 10 snaps, but did not register a touch on 10 snaps. He also returned a lone kickoff for 31 yards,” Klein wrote. “Finally, on Sunday against the Chargers, Davis’ offensive snap count dropped back to five thanks to Johnson’s return, and he did not return a single kickoff. However, an Alec Anderson holding penalty negated his lone carry.”

Klein suggested that the Bills could replicate another recent trade, shipping away the running back this fall.

“Buffalo sent Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick to the Colts in 2022 to acquire another running back in Nyheim Hines, and Davis could demand at least that given that he was Buffalo’s lone first-team All-Pro in 2025 as a kick returner,” Klein wrote. “Davis is in his third season in the NFL and Moss was in his third season when he was traded, which aligns the two in such a manner that a Davis trade may be possible.”