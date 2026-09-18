Bills WR DJ Moore Gets Dire Outlook From Sports Doctor After Lions Injury

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore went down late in the second quarter of Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, an injury that caused some concern for the team’s newest addition.

Moore was hurt on a play with the Bills in the end zone, tangling with a Lions defender on the ground and remaining down on the turf in apparent pain. Moore was taken to the locker room for X-rays, leading one injury analyst to suggest he could face a dire outlook.

DJ Moore Not Expected to Return Against Lions

In a video analyzing the injury, former NFL team doctor David Chao suggested that Moore could have suffered a strained AC joint, which would likely keep him out for the rest of the game.

“DJ Moore: By video, Left ac joint sprain. Dubious return,” Chao wrote in a post on X.

As NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport noted, the Bills were evaluating Moore for two potential injuries.

“#Bills WR DJ Moore, who landed hard on his shoulder, is questionable to return with a shoulder injury and a stinger. He was taken into the locker room for X-rays,” Rapoport shared in a post on X.

The Bills officially listed Moore as questionable to return, but he gave an unofficial injury update of his own. Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino noted that Moore shared an optimistic sign with head coach Joe Brady.

“Joe Brady just went in and checked on him, turned and gave a thumbs up. Moore now walking off,” Parrino shared in a post on X.

Bills Explode on Offense in First Half

Despite the injury to Moore, the Bills moved through the Detroit defense with ease. They scored a touchdown on the play immediately following his injury on a 16-yard pass from Josh Allen to tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Allen completed 12-of-19 passes in the first half for 164 yards and three touchdowns, while running back James Cook topped the century mark in the first half alone, taking 11 carries for 101 yards.

Losing Moore for any extended period would be a major blow for the Bills. The team landed Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, giving Allen a potential new No. 1 target. He had a strong debut in last week’s win over the Houston Texans, making five receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.