Bills’ DJ Moore Exits TNF Clash vs. Lions After Apparent Injury

The Buffalo Bills exploded offensively in their first game at Highmark Stadium, scoring 27 points in the first half. However, the Bills had a slight scare at the end of the second quarter.

Wide receiver DJ Moore suffered an injury in the back of the end zone and appeared to have hurt his shoulder. He got up on his own, but the Bills listed him as questionable.

Moore went back to the locker room for further evaluation and an X-ray of his left shoulder, according to Amazon’s Prime sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung.

The Bills PR X page posted on social media at 9:28 p.m. EST that Moore was questionable to return, calling it a shoulder/stinger.

Bills beat writer Katherine Fitzgerald tweeted on X right after halftime at 10:06 p.m. EST that she didn’t see Moore on the Bills’ sidelines as the second half got underway.

At 10:09 p.m the Bills downgraded Moore from questionable to being out.

Moore didn’t have a catch in the game, but he did have one rush where he lost a yard.

Bills Made a Trade For Moore This Spring

The Bills traded for Moore this offseason, sending a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears. Many people believe Buffalo overpaid for Moore, as he recorded only 682 receiving yards in 17 games. But he made a significant impact in Buffalo’s first game of the season.

Moore caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, and he looks set to play a big role in the offense this season. Josh Allen hasn’t had a legit No. 1 wide receiver to throw to since Stefon Diggs from 2020 to 2023, but the Bills traded Diggs to the Texans in the 2024 offseason.

Keon Coleman Also Had an Injury Issue in the First Half

Moore wasn’t the only Bills wide receiver to go down in the first half. Shortly after Moore left with an injury, Keon Coleman also sustained an injury, but his was to his leg. Trainers came and checked on him, and he was able to jog off to the sidelines. He did return for the end of the first half.

It will be important to monitor Coleman’s injury and see how it affects him in the second half of the game and moving forward. He had already missed time this preseason with a sprained foot/toe that he suffered in the first preseason game of the season against the Carolina Panthers.