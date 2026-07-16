Bills’ DJ Moore Acquisition Looks Worse After New WR Rankings

When the Buffalo Bills traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason, many people were left shaking their heads.

Moore is coming off a season in which he recorded only 682 receiving yards and four scores in all 17 games. These numbers don’t exactly justify giving up a second-round pick for him, especially since he is already 29 years old.

Many people in the NFL believed the Bills overpaid for Moore, and that sentiment became even clearer on Wednesday. ESPN’s insider Jeremy Fowler surveyed league executives, coaches, and scouts to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. This week, the focus was on wide receivers, and Moore did not make the top 10 list or even the honorable mention list, which included six receivers. In fact, Moore didn’t receive a single vote for either list. 10 more receivers also did not make the top 10 or honorable mention lists but received votes, and Moore was not among them.

Did the Bills Make a Mistake Trading For Moore?

The NFL is informing the Bills that at least 26 receivers in the league are better than Moore. If this list had been released in March when Buffalo traded for Moore, not many Bills fans would have been happy.

Another blow to the Bills on this list is that the New England Patriots also traded for receiver A.J. Brown this offseason. Brown did make the list, coming in at No. 9, and NFL coordinator has high praise for him.

“He changes the coverages people play, everything will be rolled his way, and it will lighten the box for Josh [McDaniels] to really get the run game going,” the coordinator said, via Fowler. “He gives them run-after-catch explosion and isolation down the field on 50-50 plays that they didn’t have.”

It’s frustrating that the Bills lost the division to the Patriots last season, and now both teams are making significant changes to their receiving corps. Buffalo’s new receiver doesn’t even make it into the top 26, while New England’s new receiver is in the top 10.

Should Buffalo Look to Add Tyreek Hill?

Adding Moore to the receiving corps might not be the only significant move the Bills make this offseason. While Moore didn’t make ESPN’s top 10 or honorable mention list, free agent Tyreek Hill did.

Hill received an honorable mention on the list, and the Bills might want to consider adding him to their roster. If the Bills do sign Hill, he could help open up the field for Josh Allen and the offense. However, he is coming off a serious knee injury, and one NFL personnel evaluator is unsure if his knee will hold up.

“His speed has held up incredibly well. He’s still a force when healthy. It’s just tough with the [knee] injury and he’s older [32] now.” — NFL personnel evaluator

The Bills should definitely bring Hill in for a workout and see what he can bring to the table. It also wouldn’t hurt to sign Hill for training camp, and if he shows that he can’t play like he once did, then Buffalo can cut him and move on.