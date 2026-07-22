Bills’ DJ Moore Faces Tough Critique One Week Before Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills made a big decision to trade for wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason, which comes with a handful of risks.

Buffalo had to part with a 2026 second-round pick to acquire Moore, but he is coming off a less-than-stellar season. Moore recorded only 682 receiving yards and six touchdowns, which is not an impressive return for a player who was traded for a second-round pick.

Moore is Heading Into a Big Season

Everyone will be focusing on Moore as he plays in his first season with Josh Allen. Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker believes Moore is one of the make-or-break players in the entire NFL.

“The Bills failed to advance out of the AFC yet again last postseason. While there were several fingers to blame, a focal one was at wide receiver — which Moore arrives to correct,” Locker wrote on Wednesday.

“Buffalo’s offense ranked second in EPA per play in 2025, but the team’s receiving corps was a real problem. Bills wideouts earned the 24th-ranked PFF receiving grade, including tying for the eighth-most drops of any unit. The only Bills receiver to play in at least eight games and post at least 1.30 yards per route run was the consistent Khalil Shakir.”

Moore might benefit from being the No. 1 option on the Bills rather than what happened with the Bears last season. While Moore started the last season as the No. 1 receiver in Chicago, his situation quickly began to change. The Bears have many playmakers in their offense, including Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet, Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift, which meant there were a lot of mouths to feed.

Moore Could Get the Bills to the Super Bowl

The Bills should give Moore a great opportunity to become more productive, and they probably do have a plan set up for him since parting with a second-round pick doesn’t come cheap.

“Bills general manager Brandon Beane acquired Moore from the Bears in exchange for a second-round pick, a price that was met with skepticism given how Moore played in 2025 as well as his monstrous contract. Indeed, Moore’s 67.9 receiving grade and 1.24 yards per route run were both career lows, and he regularly seemed out of sync with Caleb Williams,” Locker added.

The Bills haven’t had a go-to wide receiver for Josh Allen since Stefon Diggs played for them from 2020 to 2024. Buffalo traded Diggs to the Houston Texans in 2024, and for the past two seasons, Allen has been searching for a reliable target.

Moore could be the second coming of Diggs for Allen, potentially making a significant impact on the team. He could be the reason why Buffalo finally reaches the Super Bowl or falls short once again.

“Overarchingly, the Bills loom as Super Bowl contenders in 2026. If Moore can turn back the clock now that he’s reunited with former offensive coordinator Joe Brady, it might make them outright AFC favorites — but if he struggles again, then Buffalo could very well face similar limitations in helping Josh Allen,” Locker wrote.