Bills Draft Target Floated as ‘Nice Fit’ to Stop Patrick Mahomes

The Buffalo Bills are three weeks away from the NFL Draft, and as of right now, the team should be looking to upgrade on the defensive side with their first few picks.

Buffalo holds the No. 30 pick in the first round, a perfect spot to take falling defensive players since teams usually reach for offensive players.

The Bills could use some help at cornerback since they traded away former first-round corner Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Buffalo can also tackle the defensive line, but they need another interior defensive lineman to go alongside Ed Oliver.

Bills Writer Urges Team To Draft Derrick Harmon

Suppose the Bills want to be legit contenders again this season. In that case, they will need more pressure from the defensive line. Sal Maiorana from the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle thinks Oregon’s defensive tackle, Derrick Harmon, would be an excellent fit for the Bills.

“Derrick Harmon knew that the best thing he could have done to improve his chances of fulfilling his dream of making it to the NFL was to leave the comfort of home and challenge himself in a new environment,” Maiorana wrote. “The defensive tackle, who looks like he’d be a nice fit for the Buffalo Bills, is a native of Detroit who stayed close to home when he began his college career at Michigan State and spent three seasons as a Spartan, the last two as a starter. But Harmon felt that he was not getting what he needed in that program, and the only way he would be able to flash his true talent and improve his profile for the 2025 NFL Draft was to enter the transfer portal prior to the 2024 season. Once there, he chose to head out to perennial powerhouse Oregon.”

Harmon was a significant factor in Oregon’s success last year. Last season was the first year Oregon played in the Big Ten, and the team ended up finishing 13-0 in the regular season, winning the Big Ten title.

Harmon recorded 11 tackles for loss and five sacks last year, which shows he can get after the passer and play a significant role in stopping the run.

Buffalo Could Use Harmon To Get After Mahomes

If the Bills can get more production from their defensive line, it could finally put Buffalo in the Super Bowl.

In recent years, the Bills have struggled to pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the postseason. Adding a player like Harmon could help put pressure on the Chiefs’ offensive line and enable the Bills to pursue Mahomes effectively.

The Philadelphia Eagles showed every NFL team how to beat the Chiefs when they sacked Mahomes six times in Super Bowl LIX without sending a blitz once.

If the Bills can send four guys at Mahomes, then there is a great chance the secondary will be able to make a play on the ball, causing a few turnovers.

Buffalo should be making draft moves to compete with the Chiefs this upcoming winter, and adding Harmon could help the Bills reach their postseason goals.