Chief QB Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Shares Exciting Family News

Following the Kansas City Chiefs‘ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received even more sad news.

Just five days after the Chiefs failed to win a historic three-peat in New Orleans, his mother, Randi Mahomes announced that her father, Randy Mahomes, died at age 78. Randi revealed the news on Instagram and wrote, “Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23.”

Her mother, Debbie Martin, died in 2023. While the 2024 NFL season came to a devastating end and the offseason got a rough start, Randi shared some exciting family news on March 29. Following a whirlwind trip to Paris with her daughter, Mia, and teasing work on a secret project, she returned to a brand new home.

Randi Mahomes Is ‘So Thankful’ While Showing Off Her Massive New Home

Randi announced that she moved into brand new house on Saturday. She gave a shout out to Mahomes, 29, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and her youngest son, Jackson Mahomes, 24. Randi posted a photo on the front porch of the new abode and wrote, “Home is where the heart is—and my heart is full! Beyond grateful for my amazing family @patrickmahomes @brittanylynne @jacksonmahomes and my grandbabies for this incredible blessing.

“Being a Mom and Grandi is the greatest joy of my life, and I’m so thankful for the love that surrounds me every day. Here’s to new memories, laughter, and love in this beautiful new home! ❤️.”

The comments section was filled with messages of congratulations. One woman wrote, “Congrats, young lady! This is living proof that hard work pays off! You are a beautiful soul and a huge role model not just for your kids but everyone that you know! 🙌.”” Another person wrote, “YES, MAMA 🙌 I am so happy for you!! You deserve this 🫶🏽🫶🏽 best grandi, best momma!!”

Like his mom, Mahomes relishes spending time with family. Speaking to reporters before facing the Eagles in the Super Bowl, “Whenever I get in the offseason. I try to spend as much time as I can with them. Get to see what they do on a day-to-day basis and build those memories with them.”

Randi Mahomes Announced Her Retirement Last Summer to Focus on Being a Grandmother


Randi announced her retirement from her job as an event planner last summer. She posted on June 27, “Tomorrow is my last day at the ‘Tree’ Hollytree. 19 1/2 years & TRULY on a roller coaster of emotions especially because Hollytree is my Family too. Could use prayers for this huge leap of faith. Focusing on my kids and being a ‘Grandi’ which i love more than anything.”

Randi is now a grandmother of three after Brittany welcomed a daughter, Golden Raye, on January 12. Golden Raye joins big sister, Sterling Skye, 4, and big brother, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, 2. While Sterling and Bronze are featured in numerous photos shared by the family on social media, Brittany revealed earlier this month that she won’t be posting pictures of Golden for quite some time.

Emily Bicks covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Bills, Seahawks and Chiefs. She's contributed to Heavy since 2019 and has interviewed some of the biggest stars in sports, including Jerry Rice, Shaquille O'Neal and Stefon Diggs. More about Emily Bicks

