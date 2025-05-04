Buffalo Bills Get Exciting News on Upcoming Season

The Buffalo Bills are looking darn good heading into the 2025 season. They have a MVP-winning quarterback in Josh Allen, plus a roster of budding talent and veterans under head coach Sean McDermott. But, there is work left to be done, and during the offseason, the team has shaped its roster with new 2025 NFL draft picks and started training.

So, things are already looking up for the Bills as they gear up for a new year, but on top of that, the team just got some good news regarding their upcoming schedule. When it comes to a team’s success, while working hard and doing all the usual training and conditioning is crucial, some of that team’s success also has to do with their opponents. The easier the schedule, the better chance that team has of coming out with a winning season. Now, the Bills look to be in a good spot with their 2025 schedule.

Buffalo Bills’ 2025 Schedule is a Good One, Study Says

On Sunday, May 4, Warren Sharp at Sharp Football Analysis published a feature about the toughest NFL schedules for the 2025 season. In the piece, he explains that, “With odds released for all 32 NFL teams, we are now able to calculate NFL Strength of Schedule using projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.”

So, which team in the NFL has the easiest schedule this year? It’s the San Francisco 49ers, as the team has the easiest schedule in the NFL, according to the study. In addition to the 49ers, the New England Patriots have the second easiest schedule in the NFL, and the New Orleans Saints have the third easiest.

“Projected win totals incorporate current information about team strength, including offseason acquisitions, injuries, and coaching changes,” Sharp added in the article. “These projections are crafted by sportsbooks aiming to predict future performance, making them more reflective of a team’s current capabilities.”

When it comes to the Buffalo Bills, it’s good news. The Bills have the fifth easiest schedule in the NFL for the 2025 season, according to Sharp’s research.

The 2025 Opponents for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills’ 2025 schedule will include home games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their away games will be against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

So, how accurate is Sharp Football Analysis’ prediction to actually determining if the Bills will win games? In the study, Sharp states that historical data confirms that NFL teams who are predicted to have the easiest schedules are the most likely to finish with winning records, while those teams predicted to have the hardest schedules are more likely to finish with losing records.