Bills Face New Trade Prediction for Veteran Running Back

“In 2024, the Buffalo Bills used a fourth-round pick on Kentucky running back Ray Davis,” Knox wrote. “The former Wildcat flashed some promise as a rookie, recording 631 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns, but he has since become a bigger contributor on special teams.”

Knox suggested the Bills could clear the way for Davis to serve as the lone backup to Cook by entertaining trade offers for Johnson.

“The Bills could return Davis to a prominent backfield role by moving receiving back Ty Johnson, who is set to be a free agent in 2027,” Knox wrote. “Johnson missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury but is healthy now and caught four passes for 50 yards in Week 3.”

Bills Place High Value on Ty Johnson

It’s not clear if the Bills would agree with Knox’s assessment. Johnson, a former practice squad back who worked his way up to the active roster, occupies an important place as the team’s primary third-down back. Johnson is important to blocking schemes and a top passing targer for quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen appears to be particularly happy with Johnson’s role, saying often that he believes Johnson is the best third-down back in the NFL.

“He brings a level to our offense that people have to defend it a little differently,” added head coach Joe Brady, via SI.com. “When he’s out on the field, I think good things usually happen. He’s made a lot of plays for us in the past.”

Davis could be a more likely trade candidate, especially given his shrinking role. Davis has just one carry for 3 yards through three games this season, and has seen newcomer Greg Dortch surpass him as the team’s primary kick returner.