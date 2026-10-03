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Bills Face New Trade Prediction for Veteran Running Back

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Ty Johnson
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ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 04: Ty Johnson #26 of the Buffalo Bills catches a pass for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have cleared the way for running back James Cook to increase his role on offense, leaving a pair of veteran backups with little to do on offense.

One NFL insider believes the Bills could trade one of their redundant backs, clearing the way for a two-man backfield. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified the top trade assets for each team, naming running back Ty Johnson as the best bet for the Bills to move ahead of this season’s trade deadline.

Ty Johnson Could Hit the Trade Block

Knox noted that the Bills have slowly taken work away from Ray Davis, who had a breakout season as a kick returner last year and showed promise when given chances at running back.

“In 2024, the Buffalo Bills used a fourth-round pick on Kentucky running back Ray Davis,” Knox wrote. “The former Wildcat flashed some promise as a rookie, recording 631 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns, but he has since become a bigger contributor on special teams.”

Knox suggested the Bills could clear the way for Davis to serve as the lone backup to Cook by entertaining trade offers for Johnson.

“The Bills could return Davis to a prominent backfield role by moving receiving back Ty Johnson, who is set to be a free agent in 2027,” Knox wrote. “Johnson missed the first two games of the season with a hamstring injury but is healthy now and caught four passes for 50 yards in Week 3.”

Bills Place High Value on Ty Johnson

It’s not clear if the Bills would agree with Knox’s assessment. Johnson, a former practice squad back who worked his way up to the active roster, occupies an important place as the team’s primary third-down back. Johnson is important to blocking schemes and a top passing targer for quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen appears to be particularly happy with Johnson’s role, saying often that he believes Johnson is the best third-down back in the NFL.

“He brings a level to our offense that people have to defend it a little differently,” added head coach Joe Brady, via SI.com. “When he’s out on the field, I think good things usually happen. He’s made a lot of plays for us in the past.”

Davis could be a more likely trade candidate, especially given his shrinking role. Davis has just one carry for 3 yards through three games this season, and has seen newcomer Greg Dortch surpass him as the team’s primary kick returner.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

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Bills Face New Trade Prediction for Veteran Running Back

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