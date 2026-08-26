Bills Face Unexpected Warning as Joe Brady Approaches First Season as HC

The Bills will kick off their season in less than three weeks when they take on the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. But is this a Super Bowl-or-bust season for Buffalo?

While many people around the NFL think this is a Super Bowl-or-bust season for the Bills, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon doesn’t view it that way.

Gagnon published an article listing every panic meter for all 32 NFL teams on Wednesday and rated the Bills’ meter at 6/10.

“Josh Allen should have many good years ahead at 30, and the Bills are experimenting with a tweaked coaching staff. This remains in check for now but likely shoots up to nine if they fall short of the Super Bowl again in 2026,” Gagnon wrote.

Joe Brady Shouldn’t Be Pressured to Win the Super Bowl in His First Season

It makes sense for the Bills not to be in Super Bowl-or-bust mode this season, especially since they brought in a new head coach, Joe Brady, during the offseason. Just because Buffalo has one of the best rosters and a quarterback like Josh Allen, it doesn’t mean winning a Super Bowl is a certainty this season.

The two most important things in the NFL are having a franchise quarterback and a good head coach. While the Bills have a great quarterback, nobody knows how Brady will do as head coach.

Brady has never been an NFL head coach, and putting so much pressure on him to win the Super Bowl in his first season isn’t good for him.

The 36-year-old coach has a lot to learn in his first season, and rushing the process could do Brady more harm than good.

It would be nice to see the Bills make it to the Super Bowl, but realistically, winning the AFC East after losing the division to the New England Patriots last season, then winning a playoff game or two, would be a great first year for Brady.

If Brady can capitalize on his first-year success, he can carry that momentum into year two, when the Bills should be in “Super Bowl or bust” mode.

Allen Has Envisioned a Bills Super Bowl Parade

Although it may not be the Bills’ season to win the Super Bowl, Allen certainly has visions of what winning a Super Bowl in Buffalo would look like.

“I can see the parade. I can feel it,” Allen said last September, via CBS Sports Jordan Dajani. “Five degrees, brisk, rolling down, hearing the bus roll over all the salt and the ice. Thousands upon thousands of fans, filling up downtown Buffalo. I can see where we’re going up on the steps at City Hall. I see it all. So, we gotta turn it into a reality.”

If the Bills win a Super Bowl, no matter when it is, whether in the next few seasons or years from now, it will be one of the best celebrations and parties in sports history.

Buffalo has one of the best fan bases in all of sports, and its fans have been waiting a long time for a parade; it would be awesome for Allen to deliver the Super Bowl title.