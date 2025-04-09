Bills Fans Would Love If This Bold Trade Prediction Came True

The Buffalo Bills managed to retain a vast majority of their major contributors from last season except veteran CB Rasul Douglas. This has the organization in the market for a cornerback entering the upcoming NFL Draft.

Fortunately for the Bills, one mock trade scenario has Buffalo landing an impact cornerback with a bold move on draft day.

Bills Land Impact CB in Bold Trade Scenario

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has been quite aggressive in recent drafts by trading up for players like Kaiir Elam and Dalton Kincaid in recent years, which has Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie contemplating making a big move involving one of the Bills’ first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft by acquiring Riq Woolen from the Seattle Seahawks.

Xie wrote, “However, Buffalo could opt for a more aggressive and creative solution to maximize its Super Bowl window. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen has had a terrific start to his career, allowing a 68.8 passer rating in coverage. That’s second-best among 35 cornerbacks to defend 200+ targets since 2022, behind only L’Jarius Sneed.”

The Seahawks did purge a significant amount of talent off of the roster this offseason by trading both Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, which could signal the organization is trying to retool the roster according to Mike Macdonald’s vision for the team.

Xie even commented on some issues between Woolen and his head coach during their first season together by writing, “The issue is that Woolen seemed to clash with Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, getting benched in Week 16 for a violation of team rules while also being called out for focus issues. With Woolen entering the last year of his rookie deal, the Bills could comfortably fit him under the cap. A first-rounder would be rich, but perhaps the Seahawks would accept one of the Bills’ two second-round picks to add to their own trove of top-100 picks.”

Woolen got off to a promising start with 63 total tackles and six interceptions his rookie year, which could give the Bills a potential long-term option at corner if the 25 year old could return to his rookie form.

Xie added his thoughts on the Bills’ cornerback room by saying, “One of the few remaining needs for the Buffalo Bills is at cornerback. With Rasul Douglas still un-signed, the Bills are looking at running back Dane Jackson as the outside starting corner opposite Christian Benford. While Jackson had success during his first stint in Buffalo, he was benched by a woeful Carolina Panthers defense in 2024 after allowing 8.5 yards per target.”

Other Cornerback Options in the 2025 NFL Draft

This cornerback draft class is one of the most unique in recent memory with multiple top prospects coming off of injuries.

Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison and East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. are both first-round talents but missed most of the 2024 season with season-ending injuries. Michigan’s Will Johnson and Texas’ Jahdae Barron are unlikely to fall No. 30 overall in the draft. And other prospects like Ole Miss’ Trey Amos, Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas, and Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston are all prospects who have a few more concerning areas in their respective prospect profiles.

If the Bills can’t land a veteran corner via trade on draft day, the Bills will have a big decision to make on whether to address the position in the draft or in free agency once the draft dust has settled.