Bills ‘Freaky’ UDFA Named a ‘Rookie to Watch’ Entering 2025 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills may have addressed many of the positions on the defensive side of the football this off-season, But that doesn’t mean an undrafted free agent acquisition can’t possibly steal one of the roster spots entering the 2025 NFL season.

Well, one NFL analyst believes a Bills UDFA with ‘freaky’ athletic traits could potentially contribute to the roster and is a ‘rookie to watch’ entering this NFL season.

Wande Owens Named a Bills UDFA Rookie to Watch in 2025

The Buffalo Bills may have spent their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft on cornerback Maxwell Hairston out of Kentucky but that does not mean they are done adding talent to the defensive backfield entering the 2025 NFL season.

Trapasso wrote, “Wande Owens has the complete makeup to sneak onto this Bills team. He was a do-everything safety at two different schools — Yale and New Hampshire — and he’s a freaky athlete. At a chiseled 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, Owens ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and had a ridiculous 43-inch vertical jump and 11-3 broad jump.”

The Bills focused heavily on the defensive side of the football in the 2025 NFL Draft by their first picks to bolster the entire unit. In addition to Hairston, Buffalo added South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders, Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson, Kentucky DT Deone Walker, and Ohio State DB Jordan Hancock to the defense.

Yet, a unique prospect like Owens could emerge as a contributor if he can manage to be a bit more consistent with the splash plays Trapasso saw from him in college.

Trapasso added, “He rarely missed at tackle in college as an insert into the box, and was credited with two interceptions along with 15 pass breakups in his four-year career. The Bills have former All-Pro Taron Johnson as their nickel corner, but don’t be shocked when Owens puts up a valiant and ultimately successful fight to be a key defensive backfield reserve as early as his rookie season.”

Could Wande Owens Contribute in 2025?

Every UDFA has a very big uphill battle trying to make an NFL roster, but the clearest path exists as a special teams contributor with starter upside — which Owens will need to prove throughout OTAs and the preseason.

The Bills’ decision to part ways with Rasul Douglas via free agency and trade former first-round pick Kaiir Elam this offseason sent a clear message the Bills weren’t content with their current collection of talent in the secondary.

Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin are currently projected to retain their starting roles at safety, but should be pushed by 2024 second-round pick Cole Bishop for playing time.

Cam Lewis is in the mix for a backup spot at free safety, which puts Owens in a battle against players like Darrick Forrest and the aforementioned Hancock entering training camp.

The Bills’ secondary was a unit that let them down over the back half of the season on a couple of occasions. Most notably against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Owens will have to make a strong impression in the next few months to make an impact in 2025, but has the type of intriguing prospect profile that is worth monitoring entering training camp.