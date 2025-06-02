Ex-Bills WR Sparks Speculation With Appearance at Josh Allen’s Wedding

Photos from Josh Allen’s wedding looked like something of a Buffalo Bills reunion, with one former player’s appearance sparking some speculation about a potential return to Buffalo.

Allen and girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California on Saturday. Though the couple has not spoken publicly about the wedding list or released any images themselves, leaked pictures from the ceremony showed several current and former members of the Bills in attendance.

That included wide receiver Gabe Davis, once a favorite target of Allen who has now hit free agency.

Gabe Davis Celebrated Josh Allen’s Big Day

Pictures from Allen and Steinfeld’s wedding shared by The Daily Mail showed that Allen had several members of the offense in his wedding party, including offensive lineman Spencer Brown, tight end Dawson Knox, and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Free agent Gabe Davis was in attendance for his former quarterback’s wedding yesterday 👀 #BillsMafia 📸 from David Buchan @DailyMail pic.twitter.com/CkVnunpKHn — Pay The Bills | A Trainwreck Sports Production (@PayTheBillsPod) June 1, 2025

The pictures also showed Davis, who also appeared to be in the wedding party as he wore a similar outfit. Davis’s appearance sparked some speculation among fans, continuing a thread after his surprise release in May.

At the time, Syracuse.com reporter Matt Parrino suggested that the playmaking Davis could be a candidate to return to the Bills to play the role filled last season by Mack Hollins.

“Depends on the money, of course, but Mack Hollins’ role – the one originally held by Davis – is currently vacant,” Parrino wrote in a post on X. “He’s a locker room guy who had his best success with Allen. When healthy, he’s shown to be a viable deep threat. All about the money though. Would he take $3-5 million?”

Gabe Davis Struggled After Exit From Buffalo

Davis played a big role in the Bills’ offense for the first four years of his career, locking down the No. 2 spot behind Stefon Diggs and showing a knack for making big plays. Davis set an NFL playoff record with four touchdown catches in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs, though struggled with injuries and inconsistent play near the end of his tenure in Buffalo.

The Bills chose not to bring Davis back after he hit free agency last offseason, and he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, an ailment that continued to plague him into the offseason.

As Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk reported, the Jaguars released Davis after a failed physical.

“The Jaguars made wide receiver Gabe Davis’ departure official, releasing him with a failed physical designation,” Williams wrote.

“Davis tore the meniscus in his left knee in November and was expected to need six months to recover from the injury, which limited him to 10 games in his only season in Jacksonville. He caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 2024.”

It’s not clear if the Bills would have space in their wide receiver room for Davis after making a series of additions, including veterans Elijah Moore and Joshua Palmer. Bills head coach Sean McDermott has also hinted at a bigger role for Keon Coleman after an up-and-down rookie season in 2024.