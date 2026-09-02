Bills Get Bad News on Josh Allen’s Top WR Target as Season Nears

The Buffalo Bills made it through training camp and the preseason without suffering any significant injuries, but still have a host of players working their way through minor ailments as the season approaches.

That group includes quarterback Josh Allen’s top target over the last two seasons, wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who was held out of the team’s practice on Wednesday.

Khalil Shakir Still Ailing

As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia reported, the Bills had six players who were unable to practice on Wednesday. The group included Shakir along with running back Ty Johnson, tackle Jude Bowry, linebacker Javon Solomon and defensive backs Jordan Hancock and Jalon Kilgore.

The Bills had not yet disclosed the injury Shakir suffered, or said whether he will be able to play in the season opener. But CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz shared that there was “optimism” he would be able to take the field against the Houston Texans.

“#Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir has missed practice time recently with an undisclosed injury but there’s currently optimism he’ll end up being available for Buffalo’s opener vs. the #Texans, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz shared in a post on X. “The Bills are being cautious with him.”

Shakir was the team’s top receiver in each of the last two seasons, making 76 receptions for 21 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 and 72 receptions for 719 yards in 2025.

Bills Bring in More Help

The Bills leaned heavily on Shakir after trading Stefon Diggs in 2024, making him the centerpiece of their “everybody eats” approach that spread out targets to a wider group of pass catchers. But the team also brought on a potential new No. 1 receiver this year, trading with the Chicago Bears to land DJ Moore.

Moore said he and Allen have been working to build their connection on the field.

“Yeah, I think our off-field chemistry and friendship has accelerated the on-field connection,” Moore said, via SI.com. “We talk almost every other play about something dealing with a route.”

Moore said he’s learned the two sides to Allen, the laid-back teammate off the field and the fierce teammate on it.

“You having fun with Josh, but when you step on the field, he’s a whole different animal and you got to lock in yourself because you know he wants to win, and win bad,” he explained. “In my gut, that’s what I’m willing to do. Go out there and win every rep for him and the rest of the receivers are going to do the same thing.”