Bills Get Positive News for 2025 Season

The Buffalo Bills are sitting pretty going into the 2025 season. They closed out last season with a 13-4 regular season record and would have made it to the big game if they hadn’t fallen to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. But, that’s all history now, and the Bills are gearing up for what they hope will be the kind of season that takes them all the way in 2025.

One interesting aspect of any new season is the strength of schedule. While good teams are good teams no matter who they are playing, it’s obvious that an easier schedule can help put a team over the edge. Now, the NFL has released its predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams, and the tally is similar to earlier reports that have been released looking the difficulty of each NFL team’s schedules for 2025. It brings some good news for the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills’ 2025 Strength of Schedule

Often times, stronger teams in the NFL get faced with the most difficult schedules, which seems fair. But, that’s not always the case. This time around, according to the NFL’s post with Caesars Sports, the Bills have the 10th easiest schedule in the NFL for 2025, despite having such a strong record in 2024. Sure, 10th isn’t 1st, but it’s still much better than most of the other NFL teams.

Thoughts and prayers to the New York Giants, because even though they were tied for the worst record in the NFL for 2024, they have the most difficult schedule for the upcoming season, according to the post. The New York Giants are followed by the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, who are both tied at No. 2. The Philadelphia Eagles are at No. 4, followed by the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers. The NFC North was very strong last season, which is why the Vikings, Bears, Lions and Packers all have tough schedules.

The San Francisco 49ers actually have the easiest schedule in the league. The New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots also have among the easiest schedules.

Now, just because the Bills have an easier schedule than some of their peers according to this tally, that doesn’t mean they’re going to have a bunch of blowout victories. They still have to put in the work, but it’s better than being faced with a really tough schedule.

Followers Comment on NFL Strength of Schedule

After the NFL posted the 2025 strength of schedule, followers took to social to comment on the news. Some of the followers noted that the San Francisco 49ers got lucky with an easy schedule. “League giving 49ers easiest SOS, what a shock,” one follower stated on X. “Niners superbowl here we come,” another said.

Others commented on the New York Giants being stuck with the hardest schedule for 2025. “It’s not a shock that the Giants have the hardest,” one follower stated. “What did the Giants do to deserve this?” another said. “Really had to give the Giants the hardest schedule? Bad enough already…” another stated.