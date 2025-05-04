Giants Get Concerning News on Upcoming Season

The New York Giants are in their offseason, but that doesn’t mean they’re resting on their laurels. The guys are hard at work, getting ready for the 2025, and it’s a make or break year for head coach Brian Daboll.

They say that you should only focus on what you can control in life, and the Giants are doing that by crafting their quarterback room with Russell Wilson at the helm. They also just selected some fresh 2025 NFL draft picks and are putting together their 53-man roster.

When it comes to things they can’t control, unfortunately, the Giants are No. 1 on a tally that they don’t want to be No. 1 on. Part of the success of any sports team has to do with that team’s opponents. The harder the schedule, the more difficult it is to get wins. The Giants, yes, have a hard schedule for 2025. It’s a really hard one, actually.

New York Giants’ 2025 Schedule is a Doozy

NFL analyst and expert Warren Sharp at Sharp Football Analysis has released a study laying out the toughest NFL schedules for the 2025 season. In the feature, he states, “With odds released for all 32 NFL teams, we are now able to calculate NFL Strength of Schedule using projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.”

“Projected win totals incorporate current information about team strength, including offseason acquisitions, injuries, and coaching changes,” Sharp added. “These projections are crafted by sportsbooks aiming to predict future performance, making them more reflective of a team’s current capabilities.”

So, who got lucky this year? The San Francisco 49ers did, as the team has the easiest schedule in the NFL, according to the study. On top of the 49ers, the New England Patriots have the second easiest schedule in the NFL, and the New Orleans Saints have the third easiest roster of games.

As for the New York Giants, you may want to sit down for this one. The Giants actually have the No. 1 most difficult schedule in the NFL for the 2025 season, according to the study. Well, the Giants are actually tied with the Cleveland Browns for No. 1, so there’s that. One has to wonder how these two teams got such difficult schedules.

In the study, Sharp points out that historical data confirms NFL teams who are predicted to have the easiest schedule are more likely to finish with winning records, while those that are predicted to have the hardest schedules are more likely to finish with losing records, which totally makes sense.

A Solid Record of Predicting Wins

Sharp Football Analysis has a solid record of predicting how opponents influence final records, too. According to Sharp, during the 2024 season, just two of 10 teams with the toughest projected NFL schedules made it to the playoffs. Also, of the 10 teams that Sharp Football Analysis predicted would have the easiest schedule, seven had winning records and six of those teams made the playoffs.

The New York Giants’ 2025 schedule will include home games against Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota and San Francisco. It will also feature aways games against Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, New England and New Orleans.