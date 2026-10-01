Bills Get Troubling Injury Update on WR Keon Coleman

The Buffalo Bills are a bit shorthanded on offense as they prepare for a key divisional rivalry game this weekend.

After being limited last week with an ankle injury, wide receiver Keon Coleman was unable to practice to start the week. Coleman has gotten off to a solid start despite the injury, though his status for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots is now in question.

Keon Coleman’s Status in Question

As Pro Football Talk reporter Josh Alper noted, this is now the second straight week that Coleman has not been able to practice.

“Coleman was out with the ankle injury that led to him being listed as questionable to play last Sunday. Coleman played against the Chargers, but only took part in practice on the Friday before the game,” Alper wrote.

Coleman made one reception for 37 yards in the win over the Chargers, and has eight receptions or 101 yards so far this season.

He is coming off a turbulent 2025 season, one where he was benched twice for disciplinary reasons then came under fire from owner Terry Pegula at an end-of-year press conference. While discussing the firing of head coach Sean McDermott, Pegula blamed McDermott for pushing to draft Coleman in 2024.

That led to rumors that the Bills could move on from Coleman, but general manager Brandon Beane reiterated the team’s support for the third-year receiver, and he returned to an important role this season.

Bills Dealing With Other Injuries

While the Bills have mostly been able to avoid serious injuries through the first three weeks of the season, they do have several players working through bumps and bruises. Three others — including linebacker Joe Andreessen, cornerback Christian Benford, and defensive lineman TJ Sanders — also missed practice on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Deone Walker, wide receiver DJ Moore, and safety Damar Hamlin were all limited at practice.

There had initially been fears that quarterback Josh Allen could join the injured list after he took a hard hit to the knee against the Chargers and was seen favoring his leg after the game, but Allen put those fears to rest.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Allen said he’s gotten used to playing through soreness.

“I guess I’m a little sick because I do love this game,” Allen told reporters. “I love everything about it. I do enjoy waking up on a Tuesday feeling extremely sore, especially after a win.

“It means that you did what you could do and found a way to win a football game. You’re always going to feel more sore after the losses. But it does kind of put things in perspective,” Allen added.

“When you do feel good, you feel that much better.”