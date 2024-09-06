Bills GM Brandon Beane Roasted After Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s Huge Game

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane took some heat back in April for his draft-day trade that allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to land speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

That criticism grew a bit louder after the Thursday Night Football season opener, when Worthy scored two touchdowns to help fuel the Chiefs to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Beane allowed the Chiefs to jump up four spots in the first round, taking Worthy with the No. 28 pick while the Bills dropped to No. 32 before making a second trade back to No. 33.

The Bills used that pick on wide receiver Keon Coleman, who looks to play a major role in a new-look offense this year, but many fans were stuck on the decision to allow the Chiefs to snag Worthy and aired some vocal criticism on Thursday.

Xavier Worthy’s Big Debut

Worthy put on a show on Thursday, flashing his speed on a 21-yard end-around that he took for a touchdown in the first quarter before adding a 35-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Worthy finished the game with two receptions for 47 yards to go with his 21 rushing yards.

Many fans came back to the decision on Thursday, sharing criticism that Beane not only passed on Worthy, but allowed a top rival to land him.

“Oh wow, imagine that Brandon Beane. Xavier Worthy a speed burning WR scored a long TD. Who could possibly need that on their team?” one fan wrote on X.

The Bills did this. Just saying. Brandon Beane is excellent at his job, but he let the Chiefs move up to get Xavier Worthy.

pic.twitter.com/RHfUFTIsH7 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 6, 2024

“Brandon Beane you are actually stupid,” another wrote on X.

Bills Have Big Plans for Their Own Rookie Receiver

Beane has stood by his decision at the time, praising Coleman and the skill set he brings to the team. Bills quarterback Josh Allen also sees big things ahead for the rookie. Though he acknowledged that the rookie receiver will have some growing pains as he adjusts to the NFL, Allen said Coleman brings some key skills that the team had been lacking.