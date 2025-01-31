Bills GM Gets Brutally Honest on Performance of First-Round Pick

Beane said Kincaid “didn’t have the year that he expected or we expected” and warned that he has some work to do in the offseason. Beane said the tight end will “have to continue to work on his play strength” in order to be stronger and more durable against injury.

The Bills general manager also pushed aside any questions of Kincaid’s fault in the team’s playoff exit, saying the dropped pass was not the reason the team lost the game.

“We believe in Dalton and Dalton is a big part in our plans going forward,” Beane said. “No one in here has lost confidence in him.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen already spread out the blame, saying he could have thrown a better ball on the fourth down play late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss. Allen was facing a blitz on the play and heaved the ball just before being hit.

“I got to be better for him,” Allen told reporters, via ESPN. “I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise. Even the one last night over the middle — I left it behind him. He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him.”

Bills Offense Could See More Changes

The Bills could head into another offseason of changes for their offense as they face some critical free-agency decisions. Backup running back Ty Johnson, who played a big role in both the running and passing games, is set to hit free agency. Do-it-all wide receiver Mack Hollins, who led the team in touchdowns and served on special teams units, has also reached the end of his one-year contract.

The Bills could also give a contract extension to Allen, spreading out his cap hit and keeping him in Buffalo beyond the end of his current deal in 2028. Beane said it was too early to discuss that in his year-end presser, however.