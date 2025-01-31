Hi, Subscriber

Bills GM Gets Brutally Honest on Performance of First-Round Pick

  • 127 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Dalton Kincaid
Getty
Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid at Highmark Stadium on November 19, 2023.

The Buffalo Bills made a big move in the 2023 NFL Draft, moving up the board in the first round to grab a promising tight end from Utah with the hope that he would become a centerpiece of the offense.

Dalton Kincaid played a big role in the offense his rookie season, making 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns. But the tight end took a step back in 2024 as he struggled with injuries and inconsistent play, watching his production drop and making just 44 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

Kincaid also had one of the most infamous plays of the season, a dropped pass on fourth down late in last week’s AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking to reporters in his year-end presser, Bills general manager Brandon Beane raised a bit of warning about Kincaid but still expressed confidence in his role in the offense going forward.

Dalton Kincaid ‘Didn’t Have the Year That He Expected’

Beane admitted that Kincaid’s second year fell below the expectations the team had for him. The Bills came into the season embracing an “everybody eats” philosophy, spreading the ball around to a wide group after the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Beane said Kincaid “didn’t have the year that he expected or we expected” and warned that he has some work to do in the offseason. Beane said the tight end will “have to continue to work on his play strength” in order to be stronger and more durable against injury.

The Bills general manager also pushed aside any questions of Kincaid’s fault in the team’s playoff exit, saying the dropped pass was not the reason the team lost the game.

“We believe in Dalton and Dalton is a big part in our plans going forward,” Beane said. “No one in here has lost confidence in him.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen already spread out the blame, saying he could have thrown a better ball on the fourth down play late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss. Allen was facing a blitz on the play and heaved the ball just before being hit.

“I got to be better for him,” Allen told reporters, via ESPN. “I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise. Even the one last night over the middle — I left it behind him. He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him.”

Bills Offense Could See More Changes

The Bills could head into another offseason of changes for their offense as they face some critical free-agency decisions. Backup running back Ty Johnson, who played a big role in both the running and passing games, is set to hit free agency. Do-it-all wide receiver Mack Hollins, who led the team in touchdowns and served on special teams units, has also reached the end of his one-year contract.

The Bills could also give a contract extension to Allen, spreading out his cap hit and keeping him in Buffalo beyond the end of his current deal in 2028. Beane said it was too early to discuss that in his year-end presser, however.

“Not saying it will or won’t happen,” Beane said. “We’re not there yet in discussing, let alone making that decision. Josh and I talk a lot and he was dejected after the loss, so nothing like that has been discussed.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Eli Ankou's headshot E. Ankou
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Will Clapp's headshot W. Clapp
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Amari Cooper's headshot A. Cooper
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Branson Deen's headshot B. Deen
Rasul Douglas's headshot R. Douglas
Tommy Doyle's headshot T. Doyle
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
Kaiir Elam's headshot K. Elam
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Mack Hollins's headshot M. Hollins
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Kareem Jackson's headshot K. Jackson
Quinton Jefferson's headshot Q. Jefferson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Austin Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Kingsley Jonathan's headshot K. Jonathan
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Tyreek Maddox-Williams's headshot T. Maddox-Williams
Sam Martin's headshot S. Martin
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Von Miller's headshot V. Miller
Quintin Morris's headshot Q. Morris
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Jordan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Dawuane Smoot's headshot D. Smoot
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
Casey Toohill's headshot C. Toohill
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Bills GM Gets Brutally Honest on Performance of First-Round Pick

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x