Bills GM Gets Brutally Honest on Performance of First-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills made a big move in the 2023 NFL Draft, moving up the board in the first round to grab a promising tight end from Utah with the hope that he would become a centerpiece of the offense.
Dalton Kincaid played a big role in the offense his rookie season, making 73 catches for 673 yards and two touchdowns. But the tight end took a step back in 2024 as he struggled with injuries and inconsistent play, watching his production drop and making just 44 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns.
Kincaid also had one of the most infamous plays of the season, a dropped pass on fourth down late in last week’s AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Speaking to reporters in his year-end presser, Bills general manager Brandon Beane raised a bit of warning about Kincaid but still expressed confidence in his role in the offense going forward.
Dalton Kincaid ‘Didn’t Have the Year That He Expected’
Beane admitted that Kincaid’s second year fell below the expectations the team had for him. The Bills came into the season embracing an “everybody eats” philosophy, spreading the ball around to a wide group after the departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.
Beane said Kincaid “didn’t have the year that he expected or we expected” and warned that he has some work to do in the offseason. Beane said the tight end will “have to continue to work on his play strength” in order to be stronger and more durable against injury.
The Bills general manager also pushed aside any questions of Kincaid’s fault in the team’s playoff exit, saying the dropped pass was not the reason the team lost the game.
“We believe in Dalton and Dalton is a big part in our plans going forward,” Beane said. “No one in here has lost confidence in him.”
Bills quarterback Josh Allen already spread out the blame, saying he could have thrown a better ball on the fourth down play late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss. Allen was facing a blitz on the play and heaved the ball just before being hit.
“I got to be better for him,” Allen told reporters, via ESPN. “I didn’t feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise. Even the one last night over the middle — I left it behind him. He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him.”
Bills Offense Could See More Changes
The Bills could head into another offseason of changes for their offense as they face some critical free-agency decisions. Backup running back Ty Johnson, who played a big role in both the running and passing games, is set to hit free agency. Do-it-all wide receiver Mack Hollins, who led the team in touchdowns and served on special teams units, has also reached the end of his one-year contract.
The Bills could also give a contract extension to Allen, spreading out his cap hit and keeping him in Buffalo beyond the end of his current deal in 2028. Beane said it was too early to discuss that in his year-end presser, however.
“Not saying it will or won’t happen,” Beane said. “We’re not there yet in discussing, let alone making that decision. Josh and I talk a lot and he was dejected after the loss, so nothing like that has been discussed.”
