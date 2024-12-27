The Buffalo Bills need just one more win to lock in their place in the playoff standings, and it appears they will have a healthy Josh Allen to do it.

Allen had been hurt in the team’s win over the New England Patriots on Dec. 22, falling hard on his right arm and playing through numbness in his hand. The Bills quarterback had already spent weeks recovering from a broken bone in his left, non-throwing hand, and the new injury threatened to leave him hampered for the final two games of the regular season.

But the team’s injury report on Thursday brought some good news for Allen, clearing the way for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Josh Allen Still ‘Sore,’ But Ready to Play

As Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News reported, Allen was listed as a full participant in the team’s practice on Dec. 26. Allen told reporters on Thursday that he was still nursing some bumps and bruises from last week’s win over the Patriots and would try to avoid taking hits in Sunday’s game.

“Good. Just a little sore from this last game,” Allen said. “Again, probably took too many opportunities for them to lay their hands and pads on me. So, just got to be smarter and make sure that we’re rolling here.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Dec. 22 that Allen played much of the early part of the season with a broken bone in his left hand. The Bills quarterback suffered the injury while crossing the goal line on a rushing touchdown in a Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Rapoport reported that the injury has since healed, though Allen has worn a protective glove on his left hand for the rest of the season.

Bills Face Key Stretch

The Bills have the chance to lock into their spot as the No. 2 seed in the playoffs with a win over the Jets on Sunday. The Bills had been in the running for the top seed and a playoff bye going into the week, but the Kansas City Chiefs moved to 15-1 with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day and locked into the No. 1 seed.

If the Bills can beat the Jets, it would give the team the opportunity to rest some players in the season finale against the Patriots.

Allen said he hopes his team can get off to a fast start on Sunday, taking advantage of the opportunities they struggled to seize in last week’s game. The Bills fell behind the Patriots 14-0 before coming back in the second half behind a strong defensive effort.

Allen gave credit to the defense and special teams for that game, saying he wants the offense to be better against the Jets.