Bills HC Joe Brady Gives Minimal Injury Update on DJ Moore After Win Over Lions

The Buffalo Bills had a night to remember for their first game at the new Highmark Stadium, beating the Detroit Lions 41-31. But they did get some bad news during the contest.

At the end of the second quarter, the Bills were on the Lions’ 6-yard line, looking to go up by three scores when Josh Allen threw a pass intended for wide receiver DJ Moore in the back of the end zone. However, he ended up suffering an injury to his shoulder.

Moore got up under his own power and headed to the sidelines, but he walked into the locker room for further evaluation and X-rays.

The Bills ruled Moore out for the rest of the game and said it was a shoulder injury. Head coach Joe Brady provided an update on Moore after the game, but it wasn’t any new news.

Brady Provided an Update on Moore

Brady had no news to share with the reporters right after the game on Thursday night. He had no updates beyond what fans already knew—that Moore had a shoulder injury and was ruled out for the game.

Injuries often take a day or two to fully assess, so fans will be monitoring Moore’s status over the weekend.

Moore didn’t record a catch before leaving the game.

Brady Worked With Moore in Carolina

The Bills traded for Moore this offseason, sending a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in return. A major reason the Bills traded for Moore was his connection with Brady. Moore played five seasons for the Carolina Panthers before joining the Bears. In Carolina, he played under Brady, who was the offensive coordinator.

Moore had only 682 receiving yards in 17 games last season, which made people think sending a second-round pick for him was an overpay. But Brady still believes he is close to the player he was five years ago when he racked up 1,193 yards in a single season.

“You try not to go into it and be like, ‘Hey, I remember what the player was and let’s just do it.’ It’s natural in football,” Brady said in March, via NFL.com’s Bobby Kownack. “Five years is a long time. But the player that I turned on the tape wasn’t any different in terms of the way that he moved, the skill set, the opportunity, the big plays, using him in a bunch of different ways. I saw that, and I didn’t see a guy that has had any drop-off. I saw a guy that there’s a clear vision for how we’re going to utilize him and get the ball in his hands. I know him and Josh, there’s been a lot of work this offseason getting them on the same page, but I’m really excited about where that’s gonna go.”

Moore had a great Week 1 game against the Houston Texans, catching five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.