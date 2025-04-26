Bills Land ‘Understudy’ for Tight End Dawson Knox

After using their first five picks of the NFL draft to address the defense, the Buffalo Bills finally tended to their offense in the fifth round on Saturday.
The Bills used the No. 173 overall pick on Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes, who could be an early favorite to become the team’s No. 3 tight end. One insider suggested he could learn under veteran Dawson Knox, who could help him become a contributor in both the running and passing games.
“The 24-year-old Hawes has the reputation as an outstanding blocking tight end prospect who will likely become the understudy to Dawson Knox,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote in a post on X. “They had a roster spot open for a third tight end, and usually keep three. There is likely some ST appeal on kickoff & punt return.”
Bills Add Size With Jackson Hawes
Hawes will add some serious size to the Bills offense at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds. He had a strong finish to his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, making 51 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns last year.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted that Hawes has the chance to grow into a strong contributor despite some deficiencies in his game.
“As a pass catcher, Hawes tracks and catches the ball well, but he wasn’t a high-volume target in college — that is reflected in his inefficient route running and choppy attempts to separate at the stem,” Brugler wrote. “Where he shines is as a versatile, throwback blocker who can dig out defenders and stay between his target and the football.”
Brugler added that Hawes can build on his athleticism to carve out a space on an NFL roster.
Overall, Hawes is a one-speed athlete and has a low ceiling as a passing target, but his functional athleticism, technical approach and competitive attitude should be enough to keep him on an NFL roster,” Brugler wrote. “He is a classic Y tight end prospect.”
The Bills used their first five picks of the draft on defenders, paying special attention to their defensive line and secondary. The team used the No. 30 overall pick on Kentucky cornerback Max Hairston, whose time of 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash was best among all entrants to the NFL draft.
Bills Need Some Help at Tight End
The Bills have an opening in their tight end room after choosing not to tender an offer to restricted free agent Quintin Morris. The versatile tight end, who also spent significant time on special teams, had five catches for 36 yards and one touchdown last season behind Knox and Dalton Kincaid.
As USA Today’s Nick Wojton noted, Morris had a price tag that was a bit too high for the Bills, though they could still bring him back at a lower price at some point this offseason.
“For the Bills to tender Morris, it would cause near $3.6 million,” Wojton wrote. “By not doing so, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane can still attempt to re-sign Morris but at a lower price tag. This move has been done in the past by the Bills.”
Comments
Bills Land ‘Understudy’ for Tight End Dawson Knox