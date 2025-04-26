Bills Land ‘Understudy’ for Tight End Dawson Knox

After using their first five picks of the NFL draft to address the defense, the Buffalo Bills finally tended to their offense in the fifth round on Saturday.

The Bills used the No. 173 overall pick on Georgia Tech tight end Jackson Hawes, who could be an early favorite to become the team’s No. 3 tight end. One insider suggested he could learn under veteran Dawson Knox, who could help him become a contributor in both the running and passing games.

“The 24-year-old Hawes has the reputation as an outstanding blocking tight end prospect who will likely become the understudy to Dawson Knox,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia wrote in a post on X. “They had a roster spot open for a third tight end, and usually keep three. There is likely some ST appeal on kickoff & punt return.”

Bills Add Size With Jackson Hawes

Hawes will add some serious size to the Bills offense at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds. He had a strong finish to his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, making 51 catches for 566 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted that Hawes has the chance to grow into a strong contributor despite some deficiencies in his game.