Bills Could Turn Page on James Cook With Early Draft Pick

The NFL Draft is a month away, and the Buffalo Bills are in a tricky spot at running back. Starting running back James Cook is entering the last year of his contract and has made it known that he wants a new deal. Cook has indicated that he wants $15 million a year, which is a steep price.

Buffalo hasn’t shown any signs of wanting to sign Cook to a new contract, and they could be waiting to see what happens this season and in the NFL Draft.

The Bills Could Draft A Running Back Early

The Bills hold a first-round and two second-round picks in this year’s NFL Draft. Those selections could be in a prime spot to grab Cook’s replacement. This year’s running back class is expected to be loaded, which could cause the top players to slide down the board.

Buffalo is an excellent spot with its roster of good players at many positions. Because of that, the Bills could afford to take a running back inside the first two rounds.

The Bills likely won’t grab a running back with their first-round pick. Still, if a top back like North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, Quinshon Judkins, or Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson falls to Buffalo’s pick at No. 56, the team could jump on one of them.

If Buffalo truly doesn’t want to give Cook a contract extension, there is no better way to turn the page than drafting a top running back early and having Cook and the rookie split carries with each other throughout the season.

James Cook Could Be Playing His Last Season In Buffalo

If the rookie running back proves capable of being the No. 1 option, it’s unlikely that Cook will return to the Bills next season. However, if the rookie appears unprepared to take on that lead role, the Bills might consider using the franchise tag on Cook. This would secure him for the 2026 season without committing to a long-term contract.

Cook is a talented running back, but he isn’t the driving force behind the Bills’ offense. Buffalo depends on quarterback Josh Allen to handle most of the responsibilities. Therefore, it may not be wise for the team to give Cook a new contract when they can find a solid running back for a more affordable price.

When a team has a franchise quarterback on a heavy contract, other areas of the roster won’t be able to get the money they are worth, and running back is one of the least valuable positions in the league.

If Cook stays healthy this upcoming season, he will get his money next offseason. The new contract won’t likely come in Buffalo, but some team with a lot of cap space who needs offensive help will give Cook the contract he’s been looking for.

Hopefully, Cook will have a fantastic season this upcoming year, help the Bills win their first-ever Super Bowl, and get the money he deserves, wherever that may be.