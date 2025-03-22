Bills’ Josh Allen, Keon Coleman Give Awesome Surprise to U.S. Service Members

Hi, Subscriber

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gave a big surprise to some U.S. service members this week thanks to teammate Keon Coleman.

The Bills wide receiver spent time this week at U.S. Army Fort Johnson, home of the Joint Readiness Training Center. The fort is in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, not far from where Coleman grew up in Opelousas, Louisiana.

Coleman and NFL agent Paul Derousselle held a question and answer session for the active duty members at Fort Johnson, with one person challenging Coleman to get Allen on the line.

The Bills quarterback delivered, sending a special message to those in attendance.

Josh Allen Comes Though for Soldiers

In a clip that Derousselle shared on X, Coleman made a bet with one of the soldiers in attendance that Allen would answer a cold Facetime call from the wide receiver. Coleman had nothing at stake in the wager, but the service member said he would do 50 push-ups if Allen answered.

After a short wait, Allen picked up Coleman’s call.

“Oh, he picked up,” Coleman said excitedly.

The Bills receiver then explained the situation to Allen and called for the Army member to hold up his end of the bet.

“I’m doing a Q&A at an Army base right now, someone asked me if you would answer,” Coleman told Allen. “I was like, ‘I think he would.’ I need my 50 pushups!”

Allen then sent a message to the U.S. Army members before ending the short call.

“He said thank you for y’all service,” Coleman told them.

Coleman and Allen have developed a close relationship off the field, with the wide receiver recently recounting the time he had dinner at Allen’s home just outside of Buffalo.

Bills Keep Close Military Connections

Allen has been active in supporting U.S. service members in the past, sending Super Bowl tickets to a U.S. Army veteran after the team’s bitter playoff exit in 2022. The Bills quarterback also sent a handwritten letter to an active Army member serving overseas as part of the team’s Salute to Service initiative.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott has also been a strong support of U.S. service members and veterans, earning the team’s nomination for the Salute to Service Awards in 2021.

The team noted at the time that McDermott had a long history of supporting the U.S. military through various initiatives.

“Coach McDermott has been an avid supporter of the Buffalo Bills Salute to Service outreach by bolstering all team events created to honor active servicemembers, military families, and veterans,” the team noted. “In 2019, Coach McDermott welcomed a group of World War II veterans through Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight to a practice and surprised the men with the news that they would be honored during a ceremony at a Bills game the following day. For several years, McDermott would greet military members at the team’s annual Military Appreciation Day at Buffalo Bills Training Camp, as well as at the Bills Salute to Service gameday each November.”

McDermott has hired some military veterans to the coaching staff, including wide receivers coach Chad Hall and former special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley.

