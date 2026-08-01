Bills’ Joe Brady Reveals Why He’s Josh Allen’s Biggest ‘Hater’

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady and quarterback Josh Allen appear to have a strong relationship, but Brady did reveal why he is often seen as Allen’s biggest critic.

“He’s a natural competitor, and a lot of things come so naturally to him, and he’s really gifted at a lot of things, and I hate that about him, but I love calling plays for it, so I like it at times,” Brady told Kay Adams on Saturday. “Like we come out to practice and it doesn’t go as planned, or he misses on a throw, like secretly I’m like, all right, I love it because I know that the competition in him pisses him off.”

Brady is definitely showing nothing but love as Allen’s biggest critic, and he even revealed that he won’t root for him, not even when they’re playing board games.

The Bills were playing a board game called “CATAN” on Friday night, and Brady wasn’t happy that Allen won. Brady didn’t play the board game but didn’t want to see Allen win.

“Yep, he won on Friday night,” Brady added. “As always, I’m his biggest hater. I don’t understand it [Brady’s explanation for why he didn’t play the game]. I was walking around campus. I just walked up to see if they were rolling, and he got it done, and I hate that.”

Brady and Allen Have a Good Head Coach/ QB Rivalry

It’s always beneficial for a head coach to have a bit of a rivalry with the quarterback. The head coach and quarterback are the two most important factors in winning in the NFL, and if they have a friendly competition, it could bring out the best in both.

Even though Brady might not love Allen at times when their competitive fire comes out, Brady could thank Allen for possibly making him the Bills’ head coach.

When the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott at the end of the season, Allen was able to sit in on interviews with head coaching candidates.

“I’m sitting in these interviews and it’s – I’m not the one making the decision, right? I’m there to, to inquire, to learn, to bring a different perspective to the decision makers that were in that room and taking the personal side out of it and taking the emotion out of it and trying to look at it from a logical lens,” Allen said, in January, via Bills.com’ Sydney Ciano “It was a unique perspective; it was a cool learning experience for me; I’m very fortunate to be regarded to being wanted in that room … I’m very thankful that my input at least is heard and whether they used anything that I had to say in their decision making or not, it’s just cool to be in that room.”

Allen Liked Brady’s Vision For the Bills

Allen worked with Brady from 2022, when the Bills hired him as the quarterback coach, and later as the offensive coordinator. The 30-year-old quarterback liked the vision that Brady is going to bring to the Bills.

“He’s a real human that guys can get behind and understand and play for,” Allen added. “I thought in his interview, the vision that he had for this team … He’s going to continue to keep working hard and trying to find ways for our team now to be put in successful positions.”