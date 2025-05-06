Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Backlash for Offseason Decision

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has always been very giving of his time, whether that meant supporting local charities or showing up for teammates when they needed him.

So it came as a surprise to some Bills fans when Allen missed the annual charity softball tournament put on by now-retired teammate Micah Hyde. The longtime Bills safety has always held a tournament in May that supports his charity, with Allen a regular participant (and onetime home run champion).

Allen’s absence turned heads and even drew some criticism, though many more Bills fans stuck up for the quarterback and his very busy slate this spring.

Josh Allen Scratched From Charity Game

Hyde shared many pictures on social media from the game, which had a number of Bills players in attendance including offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

Some fans criticized Allen for skipping out on the game, as the quarterback was seen as one of the biggest draws for fans.

Others offered surprise without the criticism, noting that it appeared Allen was at least planning to go. A video from Hyde showed a jersey with Allen’s name and No. 17 on the back.

“Looks like he was supposed to be there. I wonder what happened….” a fan wrote in a post on X.

Some suggested that Allen was preoccupied with his soon-to-be wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld, whose movie “Sinners” has gotten some significant buzz.

Many other Bills fans defended Allen, noting that he had never publicly committed to attending and Hyde didn’t actually say the quarterback would be playing or participating. They noted that Allen has a great track record of supporting teammates and causes, but can’t be expected to show up every single time.

“I need some of my fellow Bills fans to touch grass,” a fan wrote on X. “The Josh Allen softball game discourse is actually embarrassing. Find some business of your own so you can find your way out of his.”

Josh Allen’s Busy Season

While Allen did not speak out publicly about his plans, he has been present and engaged with the team this offseason. He showed up to the first voluntary practices in April, speaking about his enthusiasm for the coming season.

The Bills quarterback and reigning league MVP could also have other things on his mind. Dawkins revealed in a March interview with Kyle Brandt that Allen and Steinfeld are walking down the aisle in a matter of weeks.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys, you know he sealed that deal,” Dawkins said. “And soon to come, May 31, it’s happening.”

Whatever the reason for Allen missing the game, there doesn’t seem to be any tensions between him and Hyde. Allen was one of the biggest proponents when the team signed him to the practice squad late last season.

“He’s one of my favorite humans of all time,” Allen said at the time.

If Allen does return to the charity softball game next year, he will have some work to do. Defensive lineman DeWayne Carter won this year’s home run derby championship, unseating Allen’s title.