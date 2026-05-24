Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals Major Change for 2026 Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is going back to the lab this offseason, working on a big change for the upcoming season.

Allen has been known to retool during the offseason, often working on changes to his throwing motion to reduce inefficiencies or correct issues that arose through injuries. The Bills quarterback revealed that he has more changes for this year, telling a former Bills legend that he hopes to improve his deep throws.

Josh Allen Aims to Improve Deep Game

In an interview with former Bills center Eric Wood’s Centered on Buffalo podcast, Allen said he has spent this offseason working on his throwing mechanics.

“Just a lot of mechanics,” Allen said. “Making sure that I’m really turning through. Trying to keep my back foot down as long as possible and generate some more power from the ground. I wasn’t great at throwing the deep ball last year, so there’s going to be some more emphasis there, and making sure that I’m getting the reps during practice, especially during this time.”

Allen said his work is currently incomplete, noting that he needs more time against a live defense to truly fine-tune his mechanics.

“Unfortunately, to get those live reps, you need guys to run live speed, and everyone loves running a go ball or post, but it’s like I need a couple more reps. It becomes a little taxing on the guys, so making sure that we’re picking and choosing at the right spots and letting guys be able to rest and recover, but also at the same time, get as many reps as we can that are going to be beneficial to us in the future.”

Allen has put considerable work into his mechanics in the past, overhauling his throwing motion starting with his rookie season. He spent considerable time in the 2023 offseason fixing a deficiency that arose after he suffered a shoulder injury, which forced him to alter his motion to compensate.

Allen worked with a sports science company that offseason, using video technology to map out his throwing motion and identify deficiencies that he then worked to correct. Allen returned to have one of the best seasons of his career in 2024, earning his first league MVP trophy and leading the Bills to the AFC Championship game.

Bills Can Help Josh Allen Improve Deep Throws

The Bills have done some work to give Allen more to work with in the wide receiving corps, adding a proven deep threat in DJ Moore. The Bills landed Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, improving a wide receiver group that often struggled to gain separation from defenders last season.

The Bills could make some other additions to further help Allen’s deep game, including a return for late-season addition Brandin Cooks. The Bill claimed Cooks off waivers in December and he quickly became the team’s top deep target, though has remained unsigned since his contract expired at the conclusion of the season.