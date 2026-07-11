Bills’ Josh Allen Teases Possible Career Move After Playing Days Are Over

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is entering his ninth NFL season, and he should have a handful of seasons left in his career. However, he has given some thought to what he would like to do after his playing days are over.

Allen sat down with CNBC’s Alex Sherman on Thursday and talked about maybe becoming a broadcaster when his playing days are over. Allen isn’t for sure set on becoming a broadcaster, and he does have some positives and negatives to being in the booth.

“I do think it would be cool if you can keep it from a strictly broadcasting angle,” Allen said. “I think the whole when players go from players to journalists and say certain things that they hated people saying about them, I think that’s where it gets a little murky for me. But I do think it’s something I would entertain. I can’t say for sure yes or for sure no right now, because I do go back and forth on it, but yeah, I’d have to put some more thought into it.”

Allen Could Join Other Great Quarterbacks Who Transitioned to Broadcasting

Many former quarterbacks transition to the broadcasting booth after their playing days are over. Some of the best quarterbacks of all time, like Tom Brady and Troy Aikman, have built successful careers in broadcasting after retiring. Even quarterbacks like Tony Romo, who had a solid NFL career, have excelled as analysts.

Allen would probably do an awesome job in the booth. He has a great personality and knows the game better than almost anyone, but he is also considering other career changes after football.

“I think you always think that I’ve always had this mindset, again, you get into the league, and everybody scares you with NFL stands for not for long,” Allen said on if he has given thought about what he would like to do when his playing days are over. “Right, so what is your plan after what in I’m a realist, I know that at any point it can be over, and just having that mindset of making sure that I’m being smart with with my money, still enjoying the fruits of my labor and getting to do some cool things, but in terms of exactly what I want to do after football, no, I haven’t put extreme thought into it, but making sure that I’m set up in a position where I have time to figure it out.”

Allen Might Have Another Decade Left of Football

Allen has many options for his future once his playing days are over, including becoming an actor. His wife, Hailee Steinfeld, is one of the best actresses in Hollywood, and together they might pursue acting careers in the next ten years.

Even though Allen has thought about what he wants to do next in life, hopefully that decision doesn’t come for another decade. Watching Allen play football is one of the greatest things to witness, and it would be a shame to see his playing days end sooner rather than later.