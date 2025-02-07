Bills QB Josh Allen Earns Massive Payday After MVP Vote

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen may have fallen short of his goal to win a Super Bowl this season, but got a nice consolation — a league MVP award and a big payday.

Allen was named the NFL MVP for the 2024 season at Thursday’s NFL Honors awards ceremony, beating out Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in a close race. It was the first career win for Allen and the first for a member of the Bills since Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas in 1991.

The award brings a bright point after a heartbreaking end to the season for the Bills and also adds a significant bonus for Allen’s salary.

Josh Allen Earns Millions

Shortly after Allen was named MVP — earning 27 first-place votes to 23 for Jackson — ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg shared more good news for the Bills quarterback.

“Josh Allen also receives a $1.5 million roster bonus for being named MVP,” Getzenberg shared in a post on X.

Allen accounted for 42 total touchdowns this season, throwing for 3,731 yards with 28 touchdowns through the air and adding 531 rushing yards with more touchdowns on the ground. He also had one receiving touchdown, coming on a lateral from wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Bills quarterback also addressed what he been one of his biggest weaknesses, his propensity for turning the ball over to opposing defenses. He had just six total interceptions, down from 18 last season.

Allen said he was surprised to be named league MVP, not thinking he would beat out Jackson for the award.

“Yeah, I was pretty surprised given what we know about, typically, how the voting goes,” Allen said, via USA Today. “Lamar was very deserving of this award as well. I have nothing but love and respect for him and his game.”

Though many analysts predicted the Bills to take a step back in 2024 — especially after parting ways with their top two wide receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis — Allen led the Bills to a fifth consecutive AFC East title and a 13-4 record. The Bills advanced to the AFC Championship Game, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Allen Could Have More Money Coming

The MVP bonus may not be the only money coming to Allen this year. Analysts believe the Bills will restructure his contract, extending him beyond the 2028 season and giving him a raise from his current deal.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said at his season-ending press conference that there had been no formal discussions about an extension as the team was still reeling from its playoff exit, but wouldn’t deny the potential for a deal.