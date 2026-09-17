Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Personal News Before Lions Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still motivated by his goal to lift the Lombardi Trophy, but has since found an even bigger driver.

Allen opened up about his goals for the team this week, talking about how badly he wants to bring a Super Bowl to Buffalo. But Allen also shared some personal news, revealing his new motivation that is much closer to home.

Josh Allen Driven By His Family

Speaking to ESPN, Allen said expanding his family this offseason has led to a shifting of priorities. The Bills quarterback welcomed his first child with wife Hailee Steinfeld, a daughter named Harper who was born in May.

“What drives me?” Allen said in the interview. “What drives me now is my family. Doing everything I can to be the best provider, best husband, best role model for my daughter. And No. 2 would be bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York.”

Allen said he looks at life differently since welcoming Harper into the world, saying his family is now the only thing that really matters.

“I think it’s made everything, not just football but everything in life, feel less important,” Allen says. “My wife and daughter are my No. 1 priority. If they’re OK, I’m OK. It doesn’t matter what else is going on in my life, and that frees me up, 100%, to be the best teammate I can be. I just come out here and play football and have fun.”

Josh Allen’s Teammate Makes Prediction

Allen has often spoken of his motivation to bring a Super Bowl to the city, which endured four consecutive Super Bowl losses in the 1990s and a 17-year playoff drought that ended just before Allen was drafted in 2018.

Allen could have several more chances to bring a first Super Bowl to Buffalo. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, the team’s longest-tenured player on offense, predicted that Allen would be in Buffalo for life.

“Josh stays here, that’s why,” Dawkins says. ”You stay in Buffalo, Buffalo humbles you. He doesn’t rush to New York City to sit courtside. He doesn’t rush to Vegas to a fight. He stays right here in western New York, in his kingdom, and just chills.”