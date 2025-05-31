Bills QB Josh Allen Turns Heads at Outing 1 Day Before Wedding

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took some time to unwind one day before his rumored wedding date with Hailee Steinfeld, taking an outing to a familiar destination.

While Allen and Steinfeld have been tight-lipped about their wedding, teammate Dion Dawkins revealed earlier this offseason that it was set for May 31. Allen attended the team’s voluntary OTAs this week and then reportedly returned to his native California, where he was spotted on Friday tending to his second-favorite sport.

Josh Allen’s Final Day as a Single Man

Allen was spotted touching down in Los Angeles on Friday, dressed casually and carrying a golf bag.

“Nonetheless, the Bills quarterback enjoyed some downtime beforehand as he was photographed with a golf bag at a Los Angeles airport on Wednesday,” the Daily Mail reported. The reigning MVP went for a casual look as he wore a white baseball cap, blue t-shirt and charcoal grey pants, as a pair of headphones rested around his neck.”

#JoshAllen landed in California with golf clubs in hand and wedding bells on the way 💍⛳ The Bills star is set to marry #HaileeSteinfeld this Saturday 👀#BillsMafia #NFL pic.twitter.com/ghFQtYujaF — LockerRoom RAW (@LockerRoom_RAW) May 30, 2025

The picture turned heads among fans, with many offering congratulations to the Bills quarterback for his impending nuptials with the actress Steinfeld. Others noted that Allen was headed to a familiar site on the golf course, as the Bills quarterback spends plenty of time hitting the links in the offseason.

Details about Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld’s Wedding Remain Tight

Allen has not spoken much about the wedding, though Dawkins did tell fans in a March interview that it would be taking place on the last day of May.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys, you know he sealed that deal,” Dawkins told Kyle Brandt. “And soon to come, May 31, it’s happening.”

Dawkins intentionally walked back his statement, saying in May that he didn’t have any inside information about the date.

“Is that coming up? I ain’t know nothing about that,” Dawkins said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “I have no idea what’s going on. We’re all here. We’re all here in Buffalo, working out. I’ll give those guys a Facetime call and see how everything is going, but I have no idea. I have no idea.”

“I’m in the fog. I am currently in Orchard Park, and I’m focused on Hallmark, and I’m focused on eating a nice batch of wings today.”

But others have since confirmed the date Dawkins first floated for Allen and Steinfeld to walk the aisle. Reporter Zach Sheldon noted earlier this week that some of Allen’s teammates on the Bills were traveling to California for the wedding as well.

“It’s not ‘news’ but I know people are interested in this sort of thing. #BillsMafia According to source-following morning OTA, Josh Allen and *invited* teammates will be hopping a to California ahead of his wedding this weekend,” Sheldon shared in a post on X.

It’s not “news” but I know people are interested in this sort of thing. #BillsMafia According to source-following morning OTA, Josh Allen and *invited* teammates will be hopping a ✈️ to California ahead of his wedding this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Al1nZtHSQS — MANIAC (@ZachSheldon) May 28, 2025

It’s not clear what plans Allen and Steinfeld have for their honeymoon, but it would likely mean time away from the Bills. The team has voluntary OTAs on June 2 and 3 and again on June 5, though the mandatory minicamp doesn’t start until June 10, running through June 12.