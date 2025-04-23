Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Big Health Update Heading Into 2025

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has spent most of his recent offseasons recovering from nagging injuries he suffered during the season, but said this year is different.

Allen spoke to reporters at the team’s voluntary practices this week, revealing that he’s in his best health in years as the Bills prepare for the 2025 season. The Bills have put more effort into keeping Allen healthy, and the approach is now paying dividends.

Josh Allen Feeling ‘No Ailments’

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Allen said this is “the best I’ve felt physically after a season.” The Bills quarterback added that he didn’t take as many hits last season, along with an offensive approach that cut down on the number of times he carried the ball.