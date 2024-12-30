Bills QB Josh Allen Drops Hint on Team’s Plan for Season Finale

The Buffalo Bills failed to catch the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC for the playoffs, but their blowout win against the New York Jets on Sunday gave the team a chance to treat the season finale as a mini bye week of sorts.

The team’s 40-14 win on Dec. 29 locked up the No. 2 seed, leaving next week’s game against the New England Patriots largely meaningless. While Bills head coach Sean McDermott did not say whether the team would be resting its starters, quarterback Josh Allen hinted that he might get some extended rest.

Josh Allen Looking Forward to Rest

Allen added to his MVP resume with Sunday’s win, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another before being pulled to start the fourth quarter with the Bills up 33-0.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen said the team’s locked-in playoff standing will give them a chance to take it easy against the Patriots.