Bills’ Josh Allen Reveals Biggest Changes Joe Brady Has Made Since Becoming Head Coach

The Buffalo Bills made a big change this offseason, moving on from head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons and promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to the head role.

Josh Allen on How Brady Has Changed Now That He is the Head Coach

Brady is still in control of the offense, but he now has to oversee the entire team. Quarterback Josh Allen spoke about how Brady has evolved over the past few months since being promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach.

“He’s been celebrating with the defense when they intercept the ball, and instead of getting really mad,” Allen said Wednesday on the “Centered On Buffalo” podcast. “He’s giving our plays to them at the team meetings. Brady’s been awesome; he’s really embraced the everyday come-together mentality. You know, it’s such a good vibe in our locker room right now from the guys we brought in (Brandon) Beane, and he and his team have done a good job getting the right type of guys for this team, and it’s been a pleasure to go into work each and every day over these last few weeks. Very excited to see what this team can do.”

It appears exciting changes are underway in the Bills’ locker room now that Brady is at the helm. While McDermott did an excellent job coaching the team, there are times when things can become stale, and without signs of progress, it’s necessary to shake things up. Perhaps Brady will bring a fresh perspective that the team needs.

Allen is a Main Reason Why the Bills Hired Brady

Allen’s connection with Brady over the past three years was likely one of the main reasons the Bills offered Brady the head coaching position. Allen also played a significant role throughout the entire process.

“I’m sitting in these interviews and it’s – I’m not the one making the decision, right? I’m there to, to inquire, to learn, to bring a different perspective to the decision makers that were in that room and taking the personal side out of it and taking the emotion out of it and trying to look at it from a logical lens,” Allen said on Jan. 29, via Buffalo Bills.com, Sydney Ciano. “It was a unique perspective; it was a cool learning experience for me; I’m very fortunate to be regarded to being wanted in that room … I’m very thankful that my input at least is heard and whether they used anything that I had to say in their decision making or not, it’s just cool to be in that room.”

Allen appreciated Brady’s vision during the head-coaching interview process and was impressed by how Brady would keep the Bills focused on their main goals.

“He’s a real human that guys can get behind and understand and play for,” Allen said. “I thought in his interview, the vision that he had for this team … He’s going to continue to keep working hard and trying to find ways for our team now to be put in successful positions.”

It’s going to be up to Brady to help the Bills overcome their hurdles and reach the Super Bowl, as that’s the main reason why Buffalo parted ways with McDermott. If Brady can’t lead the Bills to the Super Bowl in the next three seasons, Buffalo may be looking for a new head coach in 2029.