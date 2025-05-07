Bills QB Josh Allen Beats Out All Others for Major Honor

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has somehow never been to a Super Bowl, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Allen has consistently driven some of the best stats of any signal-caller in the NFL and scored the much-coveted MVP honor for the 2024 season.

Now, a fresh post-draft power ranking has Allen getting a ton of respect, and Bills fans should be very proud.

Best NFL Quarterbacks Heading Into Upcoming Season

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report also has a May 7 feature out that celebrates the NFL’s best quarterbacks going into the 2025 season. “Using the old eyeball test along with a wide array of common, rate-based and advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference and Stathead, here’s how we view the NFL’s top 10 quarterbacks as the next phase of the 2025 offseason gets underway,” Gagnon states.

So, who is the No. 1 quarterback going into the new season? Gagnon names Allen as the very top signal-caller, even though he says it was a tough call between Allen and Lamar Jackson.

In the piece, Gagnon says that it’s “only a matter of time” before he thinks Allen will get to the Super Bowl.

“Allen has been consistently spectacular for half a decade,” he noted in the piece. “The Approximate Value metric at Pro Football Reference registers him as the most valuable player in the NFL since the start of 2020, and by a significant margin over (Patrick) Mahomes and Jackson. And while Jackson might be the more electric and prolific rusher, Allen actually has nearly twice as many career rushing touchdowns (65) as the Baltimore QB (33).”

Here, he admits that it’s a “toss-up between Allen and Jackson,” but that “Allen has just been a little more reliable overall and done a little more lately, but it’s an open competition entering the 2025 campaign.”

More Praise for Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

NFL expert and analyst Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports also has a May 7 feature out ranking the best quarterbacks in the NFL following the 2025 draft.

“We decided to take stock of all 32 teams and sort today’s projected starting quarterbacks, accounting for not only their recent results but current status and outlook,” he noted in the piece. “These rankings will ultimately change as the actual 2025 season unfolds, as they’re built to tell the story of each quarterback’s respective rise and fall.”

Benjamin has Allen ranked No. 5, which seems like quite a fall from Gagnon’s ranking of No. 1. “The reigning MVP is coming off his most efficient season while operating with a new-look receiving group,” he notes. “Like Lamar Jackson, another AFC superhero, he’s just yet to escape the Chiefs’ shadow.”

Benjamin actually has Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders as the top quarterback in the league.

“Recency bias? Sure. But you’d be hard-pressed to find an NFL team that wouldn’t hurry to claim him as its quarterback of the present and future, contenders included,” Benjamin stated of this choice. “He was simply unflappable for much of his dynamic debut, which ended on the doorstep of the Super Bowl.”