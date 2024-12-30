Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Six-Word Statement on MVP Race

“I don’t really care about that,” Allen replied.

Josh Allen Shares Credit

The win helped the Bills lock up the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC and put Allen in the record books. With his second touchdown, Allen topped 40 total touchdowns for the season — making him the first player in NFL history to record at least 40 touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.

After the game, Allen made sure to give credit to his teammates for the all-around domination of the woeful Jets.

“The defense played fantastic. I’m watching that Coop highlight,” Allen said, referring to the leaping touchdown from Bills receiver Amari Cooper. “Him and Keon had fantastic plays today.”

While Allen has regularly deflected questions on the MVP race, saying his only goal is to bring a Super Bowl title to Buffalo, the quarterback’s teammates took up his cause after Sunday’s win. Wide receiver Keon Coleman told reporters after the game that Allen “should have been the MVP five years ago,” while head coach Sean McDermott made his thoughts on the race clear.