Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Six-Word Statement on MVP Race

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has jumped to the front of the MVP race amid a record-setting season, but said he’s not too concerned with his status in the race.
Allen had an efficient performance in his team’s 40-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, completing 16 of 27 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 17 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown — all in three quarters before being pulled in the fourth in favor of backup Mitch Trubisky.
After the game, CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson asked Allen if he thought the performance was enough to lock up the MVP award, but the Bills quarterback wasn’t too concerned about it.
“I don’t really care about that,” Allen replied.
Josh Allen Shares Credit
The win helped the Bills lock up the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC and put Allen in the record books. With his second touchdown, Allen topped 40 total touchdowns for the season — making him the first player in NFL history to record at least 40 touchdowns in five consecutive seasons.
After the game, Allen made sure to give credit to his teammates for the all-around domination of the woeful Jets.
“The defense played fantastic. I’m watching that Coop highlight,” Allen said, referring to the leaping touchdown from Bills receiver Amari Cooper. “Him and Keon had fantastic plays today.”
While Allen has regularly deflected questions on the MVP race, saying his only goal is to bring a Super Bowl title to Buffalo, the quarterback’s teammates took up his cause after Sunday’s win. Wide receiver Keon Coleman told reporters after the game that Allen “should have been the MVP five years ago,” while head coach Sean McDermott made his thoughts on the race clear.
“Josh Allen is the MVP,” McDermott said. “I’ve been around this league long enough to know, to see MVPs every year for many years, and what he has done on this team and this organization, in this community — and no offense to anybody else — but I have a hard time believing that someone’s done more.”
The crowd at Highmark Stadium also made their case, chanting “MVP! MVP!” whenever Allen made a strong play during Sunday’s win.
Jets Win Could Be Josh Allen’s Final Statement
When Allen was pulled at the start of the fourth quarter with the Bills holding a 33-0 lead, it may have been his last chance to add to his MVP resume. The Bills clinched the No. 2 overall seed and will now hit the road to face the New England Patriots in next week’s season finale.
With their playoff status set in stone and a number of players nursing injuries, the Bills will likely rest several starters next week, Allen included. The last time the Bills went into the final week of the season with nothing on the line — the season finale of the 2020 season — Allen played only for the first half of a 56-26 win over the Miami Dolphins.
The Bills quarterback is more banged up this season, breaking his left hand in Week 1 and playing with a protective glove for the rest of the season. Allen also suffered an arm injury during last week’s win over the Patriots, saying he hit his funny bone and lost sensation in his right hand for a short time.
The Bills could choose to sit Allen for a longer stretch, or the entire game, to prepare for the opening round of the playoffs the following week.
