Bills, Josh Allen Reminder Puts NFL on Notice Before Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills opened training camp on Wednesday, giving fans their first real look at the new team under head coach Joe Brady. The Bills moved on from head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons, during which they made the playoffs in eight of those years. Appointing Brady, who has never been a head coach before, is a significant risk for the Bills as they attempt to overcome their playoff struggles.

Josh Allen Still Should Give Fans a Reason to Believe

Many people aren’t picking the Bills to win the AFC this season because Brady is a first-year head coach, but they do have something many teams don’t. The Bills have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Josh Allen, and Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks Allen being in his prime MVP years should be a reason why nobody should overlook Buffalo this season.

“Josh Allen has been and will remain one of the league’s most gifted quarterbacks,” Kay wrote on Wednesday. “He’s proven capable of willing the Buffalo Bills to victory and constantly keeps the team in the Super Bowl hunt despite some suspect supporting casts in recent years.

“The Bills made their most daring change of the Allen era this offseason, swapping out longtime head coach Sean McDermott for offensive coordinator Joe Brady. While it will be an adjustment, there’s no reason to expect the team to regress as long as Allen remains in his prime. Allen’s combination of arm talent, mobility and improvisation will keep the Bills in the championship conversation and the team to beat in the AFC.”

Allen is coming off a season where he threw for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns, while also gaining 579 yards on the ground and scoring 14 rushing touchdowns. However, that impressive stat line wasn’t enough for him to win the MVP award, as he finished in third place behind Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

The 30-year-old quarterback won the MVP in the 2024 season, throwing for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. Allen has not shown any signs of slowing down, and he should be able to keep up the great play this season.

Brady Wants to Make Allen Even Better

Even though Allen and Brady have worked together the last few seasons while Brady was the offensive coordinator, things will be different now that he is the head coach. Brady will have complete authority over the team, and he knows he must place Allen in the best possible position to succeed.

“He is the leader of this organization, and the weight that he has on his shoulders is something that I can’t even imagine,” Brady said in January, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “Josh Allen is the best player in the NFL, and I have to grow. Part of me growing is that it’s going to allow him to be a better version of himself. I’m so excited to be able to continue this journey with him. I have so much love for that man right here, and all I want is for him to get everything that he deserves. I’m going to do everything I can to get him what he deserves.”