Bills QB Josh Allen Edged Out By Patrick Mahomes in Influential NFL Survey

One of the most ongoing debates in the NFL is who is the best quarterback. Many people believe that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best, but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is right with him.

Fans often debate who the best player is, but this time we get to hear from NFL personnel members about whom they think stands out as the league’s top talent.

NFL Members Ranked Josh Allen No. 2

Mike Sando from The Athletic surveyed 50 NFL members on Tuesday, including eight general managers, five assistant GMs, five former GMs, and three other executives. He also gathered opinions from nine head coaches, ten defensive coordinators, five offensive coordinators, two offensive assistants, one defensive assistant, and two coaches specializing in analytics and game management. Together, they ranked the top 35 quarterbacks in the NFL heading into the season, with Allen coming in at No. 2, just behind Mahomes. Allen and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford tied for No. 2.

“Josh Allen is unreal,” a defensive coordinator said, via Sando. “He and Stafford are the two guys I would not want to play the most. Allen’s ability to make plays, be hard to tackle, put the team on his shoulders — when it’s fourth down, he is going to win.”

Many people around the NFL are positive about Allen, but an NFL coach was not impressed by what he saw from Allen in the Bills’ divisional-round loss to the Denver Broncos last season.

“Josh Allen, with under 30 seconds left in the half, runs for a meaningless 12-yard gain and fumbles and gives up a field goal in a playoff game to go behind two scores against Denver,” this coach said. “Until he quits doing that, you can’t rank him as the top quarterback. That is one of the worst plays I’ve ever seen. Cost them the game.”

Allen does have a handful of head-scratching moments in games where fans scream, “Why did you do that?” but he usually makes up for it with his elite traits.

Allen Has Kept the Bills as One of the Best Teams in the NFL

If it weren’t for Allen, there is a good chance the Bills wouldn’t be in the position they’re in today, and one general manager thinks he is carrying the team.

“Josh is a 1 because he is the reason they remain competitive,” this GM said. “He’s so physically talented. But I’m ready to say he’s never gonna win a Super Bowl because their team’s getting worse around him, and I think his style of football is going to start breaking him down physically.”

The ongoing debate over who is better, Mahomes or Allen, boils down to Super Bowl rings and playoff head-to-head matchups. Allen has never beaten Mahomes in the playoffs, losing four times, while Mahomes has three Super Bowl rings. However, if you were to switch Allen and put him on the Chiefs and Mahomes on the Bills, there is a good chance their resumes would look different. Kansas City has had far more talent on the field and a better coaching staff than Buffalo has in recent years.