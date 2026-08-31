Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Personal News Before Bills Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is facing one of the most challenging seasons of his career, with heightened Super Bowl expectations following the firing of head coach Sean McDermott and an overhaul of the roster.

But the former league MVP is still making time to give back, with an announcement on Monday highlighting an initiative to benefit his long-standing charitable effort.

Josh Allen Continues Children’s Hospital Fundraising Effort

Allen has long supported the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, raising an eight-figure sum to support the hospital over the course of the last several years. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Allen will resume a popular fundraising effort that saw him make direct connections with some of the young patients there.

“For the second straight season, Josh Allen will wear caps designed by children receiving care at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo for all Bills home games,” Schefter wrote in a post on X. “This season, fans can purchase the cap designs via http://neweracap.com, with proceeds benefiting the Patricia Allen Fund as part of the partnership between Josh Allen, New Era Cap and GCH Buffalo.”

Allen has been a regular visitor to the hospital, supporting the children undergoing treatment and recovery there.

Fundraising efforts ramped up after the death of Allen’s grandmother, Patricia Allen, with fans donating money to the hospital to support the Bills quarterback. That led to the creation of the Patricia Allen Fund, which has funded expansions at the hospital in Buffalo.

Allen has been active in these fundraising efforts, leading a golf marathon fundraiser in May that drew several former Bills players.

“On Tuesday, May 26, members from The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation Board of Directors and hospital supporters are participating in this year’s 117 Holes FOR Children’s event!” the hospital noted in an announcement. “Playing from dawn to dusk, this group of individuals and relay teams will compete—not only for the most steps—but to raise the most money to support Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. Once again, funds raised will go to the Patricia Allen Fund which supports the Critical Care teams who serve the moms, kids and babies in our community when they need it most.”

Josh Allen Shared Big Announcement Earlier This Summer

The Bills quarterback also shared big news on Golisano Children’s Hospital earlier this summer, sharing a joint statement on Instagram in June to announce that they surpassed $17 million total raised.

“What started as a moment five years ago with a tweet to pay tribute to Josh Allen’s grandmother, Patricia Allen, has become a movement of overwhelming generosity of more than 60,000 donors—and counting—from all 50 states and around the world donating to support moms, kids and babies in Western New York,” the post noted. “The result is a community of enduring impact that will keep the legacy of ‘Gammy’ alive through the Patricia Allen Fund.”

Allen had a busy offseason, undergoing surgery to repair a broken foot shortly after the season ended and then welcoming his first daughter with wife Hailee Steinfeld in the spring.