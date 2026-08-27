Bills’ Josh Allen Presses NFL to Make This Change Leaguewide

Bills quarterback Josh Allen won’t be playing in Buffalo’s last preseason game on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. But he’s urging the NFL to make a serious change.

Allen spoke to the media on Tuesday and said he would like the NFL to switch from turf to natural grass.

“Grass is healthier for our bodies. I’m at a point in my career now where, when we practice on the artificial turf, I can feel it the next day,” Allen said, via Alex Brasky. “When we are out there [on natural grass], I feel great. I think any honest guy would tell you that’s how they feel. So I think it’s healthier injury prevention. I’ve gotten numerous burns on my legs from artificial turf to the point where I can’t sleep at night because it’s bubbling over. It’s very painful. I’m excited not to deal with it at home at least. I know we will probably still play games on the road on turf, but if I could snap my fingers and make every field grass, I would.”

There Are 16 NFL Teams With Turf

NBC New York published an article in early August about every NFL team that still plays on turf, and 16 teams still play their home games on it.

Atlanta Falcons: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Carolina Panthers: Bank of America Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals: Paycor Stadium

Dallas Cowboys: AT&T Stadium

Detroit Lions: Ford Field

Houston Texans: Reliant Stadium

Indianapolis Colts: Lucas Oil Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers and Rams: SoFi Stadium

Minnesota Vikings: U.S. Bank Stadium

New England Patriots: Gillette Stadium

New Orleans Saints: Caesars Superdome

New York Giants and Jets: MetLife Stadium

Seattle Seahawks: Lumen Field

Tennessee Titans: Nissan Stadium

Allen won’t be a fan because the Bills play on artificial turf in Houston in Week 1. Buffalo will also play the Rams, Jets, Patriots and Vikings, all of whom play on turf.

Roger Goodell Mentioned That Some Players Still Prefer Turf

Although Allen and many players aren’t happy to play on turf, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned in 2023 that some players actually prefer turf to real grass.

You have other players who like playing on the turf field, because it’s faster,” Goodell said, via Albert Breer. So you’ve got mixed opinions. What we want to go on is science, we want to go on what’s the best from an injury standpoint.”

Since 2023 was three years ago, a lot could have changed about the stance on turf, but it doesn’t seem like it is going away anytime soon. Half the league still has turf for their home field, and it could take a while for every team to adapt to natural grass.

Many players are accustomed to playing on turf. Thousands of high schools across the country have turf for their home football fields because it is easier to maintain, since many sports use the football field for other activities.

Players may be accustomed to turf because they grow up playing on it. However, the NFL has to ensure every player is safe, and grass could be a much safer option.