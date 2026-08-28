Bills QB Josh Allen Embarrassed Rookie Teammate With Mic’d Up Rash Prank

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is many things. He’s a former NFL MVP, winning the award in 2024. He was a first-round draft pick back in 2018, going No. 7 overall to the Bills after playing his college ball at Wyoming. He is one of the best players in the league regardless of position, ranking in the top 10 of this year’s NFL Top 100, as voted on by the players.

He’s also a bit of a prankster.

On Thursday, ESPN Bills beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg highlighted a lesser-seen side of Buffalo’s superstar: his sense of humor. Since he entered the league, he’s made a habit of pranking his teammates, and Bills players will consistently mention Allen’s jovial side as something the public doesn’t often see, but is a big part of his personality.

One of Allen’s most infamous pranks, though, involved embarrassing a Bills teammate on live TV.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Pulled Embarrassing Rash Prank on a Teammate

Back in 2023, during the Bills “Return of the Blue & Red” scrimmage, Allen was mic’d up and decided to prank his rookie teammate, offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence.

Getzenberg described the prank in her article:

“Allen turned to guard O’Cyrus Torrence, who was just a rookie at the time and asked, ‘How’s your rash doing?'” Getzenberg wrote.

“The offensive lineman didn’t realize Allen was mic’d up. Torrence responded, ‘Chill bro, I don’t have no rash.'”

“Allen laughed, and said, ‘Don’t lie, Cybo.'”

“The reality, however, was that Torrence really did have a rash,” Getzenberg continued in her article. “Torrence has eczema, and it typically flairs early in the season while wearing the new equipment.”

“‘I deal with it early in the season with the jerseys, I get a rash,’ Torrence said. ‘I was like, ‘How do you know that?’ He’s like, ‘I’m just playing.’ I’m like, ‘Oh s***.'”

“It took until Torrence saw the Bills post the video online three days later to realize what happened. ‘I’m like, Wow, he’s f***ing [with me]…so that’s probably the best one when he asked me that,’ Torrence said.”

“‘Most quarterbacks you be around, they kind of be serious and locked in,’ Torrence said via Getzenberg. ‘It’s just how they are. But he’s just like, he wants to be one of the guys. He wants to be the funny, goofy guy. I like it. Let me know that I can be myself because I’m goofy and stuff like that. So, seeing the main guy like that makes me feel better about being like that.'”

Bills QB Josh Allen Clearly Has His Teammates’ Trust

How often can you joke about to new guy’s medical condition to a national audience and be described afterwards — by the subject of the prank — as “a funny, goofy guy” who makes him “feel better” about himself?

That speaks to the respect the Bills have for Allen, as a team and as an organization.