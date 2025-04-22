Bills QB Josh Allen Makes Surprise Statement on Tre’Davious White’s Return

The Buffalo Bills brought back fan-favorite cornerback Tre’Davious White this week, signing the veteran to a one-year contract.

Josh Allen may have been the last one to learn about the move.

Allen revealed that he only learned about White’s return when he arrived at voluntary practice on Monday. White was a surprise cut last offseason as the Bills made a series of moves to generate cap space, but now he’s back to provide some much-needed depth in the secondary.

Josh Allen Surprised to See Tre’Davious White Back

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Allen revealed that he had been off social media in recent days and didn’t learn about White’s signing. The reigning league MVP said he learned that the veteran cornerback was back with the team when he spotted him in the locker room.

“I was walking in the locker room today, and I peeked (and saw) him,” Allen said, via AtoZ Sports. “I went to the equipment manager, and I was like, ‘Is that Tre White over there? Just making sure.”

The Bills had released White in March 2024, with the former All-Pro cornerback going on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. He was moved to the Baltimore Ravens at the NFL trade deadline and faced the Bills in the playoffs, with the Bills beating the Ravens in the divisional round to advance to the AFC Championship game.

White said he was happy to be back with the team, revealing that he told his agent he was only interested in one destination this offseason.

“I feel in place, I feel at home, so for that, I’m forever grateful and I’m so thankful to be back for sure,” White said. “This is the only place I want to be, this is the right way, this is how it’s supposed to be for me.”

“You guys don’t understand how much it meant to me that these guys reached out and thought enough of me to bring me back,” he added. “I told my agent, man, look, if you can’t get Buffalo on the line just don’t call me. This is the place I want to be.”

Tre’Davious White Could Play Key Role for the Bills

White started 82 games for the Bills after joining as a first-round pick in 2017, anchoring the secondary and helping the team break its 17-year playoff drought in his rookie season.

Though White has slowed a bit since suffering two major injuries over the course of three years, he has the chance to play an important role with the Bills. The team is down a starter in the secondary after Rasul Douglas hit free agency, with White likely competing for the chance to start alongside Christian Benford.

But even if White falls to a reserve role, he could provide some key veteran depth that the team was lacking in 2014. The Bills struggled with their depth at times, with Kaiir Elam struggling in the team’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when he had to fill in for the injured Benford.