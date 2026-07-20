Veteran Bills WR in ‘Significant Jeopardy’ of Losing Roster Spot

The Buffalo Bills have made several veteran additions to their wide receiving corps since shipping away Stefon Diggs and adopting an “everybody eats” approach two years ago, but one of them could find his way out the door again this summer.

The Bills brought on veteran Joshua Palmer last offseason in the hopes of giving quarterback Josh Allen another trusted target, but he struggled to find a place in the offense. Palmer now faces new competition heading into training camp, leading one analyst to suggest that his days with the team are numbered.

Joshua Palmer Facing a Fight for His Job

In his analysis of the team’s wide receiving corps for this season, SI.com writer Alex Brasky suggested that Palmer is teetering on the edge of the roster — with only his large salary potentially saving him.

“After a disappointing first season with the team, Joshua Palmer’s roster spot would be in significant jeopardy if it weren’t for his sizable $11.75 million cap hit, per Spotrac, coupled with a $14.2 million dead-cap charge in 2026,” Brasky wrote.

Brasky noted that Palmer failed to deliver much to the offense last season, never finding the endzone and falling to the bottom of Allen’s list of targets.

“Palmer recorded a career-low receiving EPA of +5.2 in 2025, according to Next Gen Stats, while he also failed to record a touchdown reception for the first time in his five-year career,” Brasky wrote. “It’s unclear where he will fall into the team’s plans at wide receiver, but I expect he will be overtaken by Bell and it wouldn’t be shocking to see another player surpass Palmer in the pecking order during his second season in Buffalo.”

Brasky noted that the Bills have an extra opening at wide receiver after Tyrell Shavers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, though returning veteran Trent Sherfield is expected to compete for that spot as well and could have an advantage given his play on special teams.

Bills Face Keon Coleman Question

The Bills could also face a question on the future of embattled wide receiver Keon Coleman. He was benched twice in 2025 for disciplinary reasons, then saw team owner Terry Pegula take aim at him during a press conference announcing the firing of head coach Sean McDermott. Pegula blamed McDermott for pushing to draft Coleman in 2024, an ominous sign for his future in Buffalo.

In an interview with ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg, Coleman called out his critics and said they didn’t understand the challenges of playing wide receiver in the NFL.

“None of them are going to come lace them up and try to stand in front of me,” Coleman said. “People are going to say what they want to say. At the end of the day, my job is to come out here, put my cleats on, strap them up and prove my worth here.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has publicly backed Coleman this offseason, but the third-year wide receiver could still face a challenge for his spot on the roster and his targets from Allen.