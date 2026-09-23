Bills Workout Former Third-Round Pass Rusher Ahead of Week 3 Matchup With Chargers

The Buffalo Bills are looking to start their season 3-0 as they host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, but they may also add to their roster this week.

On Tuesday, Buffalo hosted four players for visits, all from the defensive side. The Bills worked out two linebackers, Elliott Brown and Jahfari Harvey, and two defensive ends, William Bradley-King and Julian Okwara.

Bills Could Be Looking to Add Okwara

Many Bills fans might know Okwara, as he has been in the NFL since 2020, playing for the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, and also spending time with the Cleveland Browns.

Okwara has played in 51 NFL games, starting five, and has recorded 72 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

The 28-year-old defensive end spent time with the Browns during training camp and made the team’s 53-man roster after the final roster cuts. However, he didn’t stay long, as Cleveland claimed cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. off waivers from the Bills and then released Okwara.

Okwara played his college football at Notre Dame, spending four seasons there from 2016 to 2019, appearing in 45 games and recording 14.5 sacks.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was impressed with the play he saw from Okwara during practice in the 2021 season.

“I can tell you this, certainly (the coaching staff) wanted to see Julian Okwara,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “Let’s see what he looks like in pads and how he responds. In the early part of practice, I thought he was physical and it showed up.”

The Lions drafted Okwara in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent four seasons in the Motor City.

Buffalo’s Defense Has Some Issues to Work Out

Even though the Bills are 2-0, the defense is still a bit of a concern. The Bills gave up 31 points to the Houston Texans in Week 1 and then 31 points again to the Lions in Week 2. The good news is that the Bills have Josh Allen, who helped score 36 points in Week 1 and 41 points in Week 2. However, Buffalo will need to play better on defense.

It is a bit surprising that the Texans scored 31 points against the Bills and then turned around the following week, scoring only six points against the Cincinnati Bengals. Texans star wide receiver Nico Collins missed Week 2, but he isn’t the only key player on their offense.

The Bills will face strong quarterbacks over the next three weeks: Justin Herbert, Drake Maye of the New England Patriots, and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams. The defense might still give up a handful of points, so the Bills may need to make it a high-scoring game to win, like they did in the first two weeks.

Buffalo will host the Chargers at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, and Los Angeles is looking to avoid going 0-3 after losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 and then the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.