Bills WR Khalil Shakir Shares His Special Connection With The City Of Buffalo

Being a Buffalo Bills player is not for everyone. Although there are only 32 teams for players to participate in, being a Bills member isn’t for the weak.

Living in a region where it snows more than half a year and playing for a team that has suffered a lot of heartbreak in recent seasons requires a special person. Luckily for the Bills, they have a few of those players on their roster.

Since day one in 2018, when quarterback Josh Allen arrived in Buffalo, he has embraced the city like he has lived there for decades. It was refreshing to see someone from California show such love for the city. Now Allen gets to throw to a teammate who shares the same feelings about Buffalo.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was the Bills’ fifth-round pick in 2022 and developed into the team’s No. 1 receiver last season. Shakir recorded 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.

Shakir was awarded a four-year, $60 million contract extension this offseason. The 25-year-old wide receiver didn’t have to sign an extension, as he still has one year remaining on his rookie deal. However, his love for the city pushed him to commit to playing for the Bills long-term. During his press conference on Monday, Shakir stated how special Buffalo is to him.

Khalil Shakir Loves the City of Buffalo

“I expressed to my agent that I wanted to be a Bill,” Shakir stated.”Playing with 17(Josh Allen), and there’s nothing like putting that Bills jersey on and going out there, and Bills Mafia, there’s nothing like that. I’m just super grateful.”

Hearing a player talk about how much the city he plays in means to him is unique for all fans, and Shakir has been a fan favorite ever since he put on a Bills hat the day he was drafted.

Now that Shakir has received his payday, it’s time to get to work, and his starting quarterback seems excited that Shakir will be part of the organization for a long time.

Shakir shared his reaction to what Allen said right after his contract was made public.

Josh Allen Is Thrilled for Shakir

“He called me like not too long after the contract extension was put out there; obviously, he was just super excited, and I’m just super thankful for him and made sure to let him know I wouldn’t be where I’m at without him and him putting his trust in me and our communication with each other.”

The best quarterback and receiving duos always have respect for each other. It’s neat to see Allen reach out to Shakir to show how much he appreciates him.

With Shakir only heading into his fourth season, the sky is the limit for him and Allen. It should be no shock if the two take over the league next season as one of the best quarterback/receiving duos.

Buffalo’s primary goal is to hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy, and extending Shakir is a step toward that accomplishment.

Danny Fisher Is a football journalist covering the Buffalo Bills for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL for Gridiron Heroics, focusing on the AFC and Penn State football for Nittany Central. More about Danny Fisher

