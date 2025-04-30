Bills GM Shares Unexpected Good News on James Cook’s Future

The Buffalo Bills don’t see a contract extension for running back James Cook coming anytime soon, but shared new hope this week that the NFL’s touchdown leader will be in their long-term plans.

Cook has publicly pushed for a new contract as he heads into the final season of his rookie deal, but general manager Brandon Beane has made it clear that the two sides aren’t close. Despite the grim outlook, Beane struck an optimistic tone in an appearance this week.

Bills Want James Cook ‘This Year Hopefully and Beyond’

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on April 29, Beane addressed Cook’s long-term future and said he remains hopeful they can reach a new deal.

“He will be here this year and hopefully beyond,” Beane said, via Pro Football Talk. “We love James and we would love nothing more than to keep him here longer term.”

Cook has grown into a key part of the offense, opening up the running game and alleviating some pressure on quarterback Josh Allen. He became the first Bills player to notch back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since LeSean McCoy and led the NFL in 2024 with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Cook caused a stir when he opted not to attend the team’s voluntary practice this month. SI.com’s Kilty Cleary suggested that Cook could be trying to put pressure on the team for a new deal, taking a page out of his older brother’s playbook when it comes to contract negotiations.

Bills Had Closed the Door on James Cook Negotiations

Speaking at the league’s annual meeting in April, Beane said the team had completed contract negotiations with a few other members of the 2022 NFL draft class but did not foresee anything happening with Cook anytime soon.