Bills GM Shares Unexpected Good News on James Cook’s Future

The Buffalo Bills don’t see a contract extension for running back James Cook coming anytime soon, but shared new hope this week that the NFL’s touchdown leader will be in their long-term plans.
Cook has publicly pushed for a new contract as he heads into the final season of his rookie deal, but general manager Brandon Beane has made it clear that the two sides aren’t close. Despite the grim outlook, Beane struck an optimistic tone in an appearance this week.
Bills Want James Cook ‘This Year Hopefully and Beyond’
In an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on April 29, Beane addressed Cook’s long-term future and said he remains hopeful they can reach a new deal.
“He will be here this year and hopefully beyond,” Beane said, via Pro Football Talk. “We love James and we would love nothing more than to keep him here longer term.”
Cook has grown into a key part of the offense, opening up the running game and alleviating some pressure on quarterback Josh Allen. He became the first Bills player to notch back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since LeSean McCoy and led the NFL in 2024 with 16 rushing touchdowns.
Cook caused a stir when he opted not to attend the team’s voluntary practice this month. SI.com’s Kilty Cleary suggested that Cook could be trying to put pressure on the team for a new deal, taking a page out of his older brother’s playbook when it comes to contract negotiations.
“If there’s one person James Cook is likely getting advice from, it’s his older brother, Dalvin Cook, who has been through his fair share of contract disputes in the NFL,” Cleary wrote. “Dalvin has publicly advised his younger brother on handling negotiations, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s pushing James to play hardball with Buffalo.”
Bills Had Closed the Door on James Cook Negotiations
Speaking at the league’s annual meeting in April, Beane said the team had completed contract negotiations with a few other members of the 2022 NFL draft class but did not foresee anything happening with Cook anytime soon.
“I love Jimbo, proud of his success, just like these other guys that we got extended,” Beane said, via NFL.com. “I don’t talk about negotiations, I would say his reps and him did put it out there that we did talk, so I’m not sharing anything new. It didn’t lead to anything as far as closing in on a deal, so we moved onto the guys that we were more on the same page with.
“At this point, we’re on to the draft, once we got (Christian) Benford done. I don’t see us doing any deals anytime soon.”
The Bills could have at least one option if they want to keep Cook beyond his contract. They can use the franchise tag, though the Bills have never used that during Beane’s eight-year tenure as general manager.
Some analysts have suggested the Bills could ultimately put Cook on the trade block this season, getting whatever return they can before he leaves in free agency.
Comments
Bills GM Shares Unexpected Good News on James Cook’s Future